Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Hindi

HAPPY CHAITRA NAVRATRI 2022: CHAITRA NAVRATRI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals in Hindu religion. The nine-day long festival marks the celebration of nine forms of Maa Durga. Navratri falls twice a year. Once in the month of Chaitra and other one in month of Sharad. The Chaitra Navratri is beginning on April 2 this year. Chaitra Navratri starts from the Praipadha tithi of the Chaitra month in the Shukla Paksha. The Navami tithi will mark the ending of the nine-day long festival on April 11.

The festival is celebrated by establishing a kalash and an idol of Goddess Durga in homes. People pray the goddess for nine days. Navratri begins with worshipping Maa Shailputri and ends with the worship of Maa Siddhidatri.

To make the festival of Navratri even more special, share these beautiful quotes, blessings and messages with your friends and family:

1. Navratri, the festival of nine days and nine nights, comes as a an event to kindle our spirits and imbibe new confidence in us.

May this festival lead us from ignorance to wisdom and from darkness to light.

2. May the Navratri bring hope and inspiration to your home and life. Happy Navratri to everyone.

3. May the goddess Durga usher happiness, peace, and positivism throughout the year. Have a wonderful Navratri.

4. May Maa Durga bestow you and your family

With 9 forms of blessings- fame, name, wealth,

prosperity, happiness, education,

health, power and commitment.

Happy Navratri

5. Time has come to welcome the nine Shaktis into our lives and seek their blessings for a happy and prosperous life. Wishing you and your family a Happy Navratri.

6. Happy first day of Navratri. I pray your day is full of joy and delight and that it continues for the next eight days of Navratri as well, for you and your family.

7. I hope every day of Navratri is memorable for you. Best wishes on the first day of Navratri.

8. May Maa Durga always give you shades of peace and bring respect for you because you deserve it. Happy Navaratri dear.

9. जोर से बोलो जय माता दी

सब मिल बोलो जय माता दी

नवरात्रि की हो गई शुरुआत

नौ दिनों तक भरपूर मिलेगा मैया का प्यार।

10. लक्ष्मी का हाथ हो,

सरस्वती का साथ हो,

गणेश का निवास हो,

और मां दुर्गा के आशीर्वाद से

आपके जीवन में प्रकाश ही प्रकाश हो!

नवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

11. मां की आराधना का ये पर्व है,

मां के नौ रूपों की भक्ति का पर्व है,

बिगड़े काम बनाने का पर्व है,

भक्ति का दिया दिल में जलाने का पर्व है।

नवरात्र की शुभकामनाएं

12. Maa Durga ka sada rahe ashirvad;

dhan, samridhi, sukh aur kamiyabi ka de aapko aashirvad;

Navrati ki nau raatein roshan kar dein aapka Jeevan;

Navratri ki shubh kamnayein.

13. Maata ke charano mein sukh aur sansar hai;

Maata ke charnon mein khushiyan apram paar hai;

Navratri ki shubh avsar par aapko dher saari badhaiyan.

