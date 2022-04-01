Happy Cheti Chand 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Jhulelal Jayanti in English and Sindhi

HAPPY CHETI CHAND 2022: JHULELAL JAYANTI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Jhulelal Jayanti, also known as Cheti Chand, is celebrated by the Sindhi community to mark the birth anniversary of Jhulelal, the patron saint of Sindhis. The date of the Jayanti is not a fixed one. It is celebrated on the second day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar. This year Jhulelal Jayanti or Cheti Chand will be celebrated on April 2.

Here are some of the wishes and quotes you can share with your family and friends on the occasion of Jhulelal Jayanti and Cheti Chand:

1. Warm wishes to you and your family on the occasion of Cheti Chand and Jhulelal Jayanti.

2. Sending warm wishes and love to your family on Jhulelal Jayanti.

3. Happy Cheti Chand to you and your family.

4. Jeko chavando Jhulelal, kadhin na theendo woh kangaal. Cheti Chand ju lakh lakh vadayun.

5. Sab hi chao jhulelal, hass kar jiyo mere laal. Cheti Chand ju lakh lakh vadayun.

6. May Lord Jhulelal protect you and your family. Best wishes on Jhulelal Jayanti.

7. May Lord Jhulelal bless you with his choicest of blessings. Happy Jhulelal Jayanti and Cheti Chand, my dear friend.

8. As we step into the New Year, I pray for your health and success. Happy Cheti Chand.

9. May you are blessed with more opportunities in this New Year. Warm greetings to you on Cheti Chand.

10. I wish that each day of your life is a blessing from Lord Jhulelal and you make the most of every opportunity. Happy Cheti Chand and Jhulelal Jayanti.

11. May Lord Jhulelal keep guiding you towards your goals and bless you with success in everything you do. Wishing you a Happy Cheti Chand and Jhulelal Jayanti.

12. Happy Cheti Chand to you and your family. May you have an auspicious beginning to your New Year.

