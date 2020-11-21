Happy Chhath Puja 2020: Amitabh Bachchan to Hrithik Roshan, Celebs Share Wishes with Fans

Chhath Puja is a festival celebrated by Hindus, especially the ones living in the state of Bihar and Jharkhand. In Chhath Puja, women of the house fast and worship Lord Surya along with Chhathi Maiya. It is considered that worshipping them brings well-being and happiness to the family.

From Amitabh Bachchan to Hrithik Roshan, many Bollywood celebrities sent best wishes to their fans on the occasion of Chhath Puja 2020. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan wished everyone on Chhath Puja and said that he seeks the blessings of sun.

T 3727 - Chhat Pooja .. Chhat Puja (Pratihar Sashthi/Surya Sashthi) .. greetings to all .. seeking the blessings of the Sun for his benevolence ..Friday, November 20छत पूजा की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/mG389047IF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 20, 2020

Actor Anupam Kher also gave greetings of Chhath Puja to his fans. He prayed that may Chhathi Maiya bring happiness and prosperity in our lives.

आप सभी को छठ महापर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!!छठी मईया आपके जीवन में सुख एवं समृद्धि लाएँ। 🙏🙏🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 20, 2020

Receiving admiration of fans for his latest film Ludo, Pankaj Tripathi shared a story related to Chhath Puja while wishing people on the festival.

Pankaj said that there used be a drama programme in his native place, Bihar’s Belsand, a day after the Chhath Puja ceremony. He said that it was his first class of acting.

सूर्य उपासना के महापर्व छठ पूजा की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।जय छठी मईया 🙏🏾। ( छठ पूजा के पारण के बाद के दिन मेरे गाँव बेलसंड में नाटक का मंचन होता था । अभिनय की हमारी पहली पाठशाला।) — पंकज त्रिपाठी (@TripathiiPankaj) November 20, 2020

Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan also took to Twitter to wish his fans on the festival. He wished people and hoped that the positivity of this festival brings better days for everyone. “Be Safe be well,” he wrote.

Happy Chhath Puja to all the devotees across India. Here’s hoping that the positivity of this festival brings better days for us. Be safe, be well! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 20, 2020

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who arranged facilities for migrants stuck in cities to be sent back home during the Covid-19 lockdown, also wished people a happy Chhath Puja.

छठ पूजा की आपको बहुत बहुत बधाई। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 21, 2020

Among the younger lot of Bollywood, Gully Boy famed Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram stories to wish fans on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja started on November 18 and ends on November 21 this year. Many people in other states such as Madhya Pradesh, some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai celebrated the festival.

Hindu women observe fast from dawn to dusk and perform rituals for the well-being of their families. It is fervently celebrated and there are several special dishes prepared for the festival.