Happy Chhath Puja 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival which is celebrated across a span of four days, and primarily within the boundaries of states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, and in the Madhesh region of Nepal. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated from November 8 to November 11. The festival is celebrated to worship the Sun God and his wife Usha, thank them and thereby seek their blessings. The festival is celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik Maas, which is why it is called Chhath Puja, where ‘Chhath’ means ‘six.’

Here are some Chhath Puja wishes with which you can greet your loved ones:

1. May this Chhath light up for you… The hopes of Happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles! Wish you a Happy Chhath Pooja!

2. Wish you a very Happy Chhath Puja with plenty of peace and prosperity

3. May the positivity of Chhath puja spread in your life, and fill it with success and glory!! Happy Chhath Puja 2021!!

4. On this auspicious occasion, I wish the colour, bliss and beauty of this festival be with you throughout. Happy Chhath Puja 2021

5. May the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja bring positivity, prosperity and happiness in your life.

6. May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune and success for you. May all your wishes be fulfilled by Sun God. Happy Chhath Puja 2021.

7. Wish you a Happy Chhath Puja with plenty of peace and prosperity.

8. All that exists was born from the sun there is nothing apart from it. Of what is and has been and is to be and what moves and remains still the sun alone is the source and end. Happy Chhath Pooja to you and your dear ones!

9. Chhath is a festival dedicated to the Sun God. It is considered to be a means to thank he Sun for bestowing the bounties of life on Earth and fulfilling our wishes. Here’s wishing a happy Chhath Pooja to you and your family. Stay blessed!

