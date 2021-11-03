Happy Chhoti Diwali 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Naraka Chaturdashi

Chhoti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is being celebrated today on November 3. “Naraka” refers to the mythical demon king Narakasura and “Chaturdashi” means the fourteenth day. The annual event takes place on the fourteenth day of Krishna Paksha, in the month of Ashwin of the Hindu calendar.

This year the date falls on November 3, a day before Diwali which is on November 4. As per Hindu mythology, Narakasura captured the territories of the Vedic goddess Aditi, abducted and mistreated many women. Krishna and Satyabhama fought in a battle against Narakasura and slew him.

North-East Indians, however, believe that it was the goddess Kali who killed Narakasura. This is why the day is also observed as Kali Chaudas. Hindus celebrate this day as a victory of good over evil and as a reminder to follow the spiritual path.

Here are images, wishes, quotes messages and WhatsApp greetings that you can share with your family and friends:

May this Chhoti Diwali become a symbol of hope and light. May it bring inner joy, peace, love, and the awareness of oneness to all. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi.

Chhoti Diwali is a time for festive cheer and good food. Here’s hoping that this day is full of all things wonderful for you!

May the light of diyas fill your life with an everlasting glow. Happy Chhoti Diwali 2021

May Lord Krishna’s blessings light the way to a wonderful year for you and your family. Happy Chhoti Diwali 2021

May happiness shine through your face and you have a glorious year ahead! Happy Chhoti Diwali 2021

