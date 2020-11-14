Happy Children's Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Children’s Day 2020 is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who had immense affection towards children. Nehru had always advocated for the betterment of children. He had established Children’s Film Society India in 1955 to create indigenous cinema exclusively for kids. He oversaw the establishment of some reputed educational institutions.

The day is not only celebrated to mark Chacha Nehru’s birthday but to cherish the child inside us and relive the childhood memories. Everyone has a child inside them and to celebrate that childhood, send these beautiful quotes and wishes to your friends and the kids around you. Here are a wonderful collection of Happy Children’s Day wishes:

· A very Happy Children’s Day to you. Their innocence and their simplicity are what make them so special. Let us never let that fade away.

· On the occasion of Children’s Day, may the child is us live forever and spread happiness around us. Warm wishes on Children’s Day.

· Wishing everyone a very Happy Children’s Day because we all have a child hiding somewhere inside us.

· Children are the most beautiful present sent to our lives by God. Let us love them and protect them.

· Children’s Day reminds us that our childhood was the most amazing time of our lives. Happy Children’s Day to all.

· The innocence and kindness of a child are what we must always keep alive in ourselves. Warm wishes on Children’s Day.

· A child has so much attraction in him that he can win every heart, melt every heart with his cuteness and innocence. Warm wishes on Children’s Day.

· Childhood is all about unlimited fun... Make sure you create beautiful memories to look back when you grow old... Best wishes on Children’s Day to you.

· Childhood is the most special phase of life and you must make the most of it. Happy Children’s Day.

· Wishing a very Happy Children’s Day to all the adults. We all have a child in us and that is what fills our hearts with happiness and joys.