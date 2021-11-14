Happy Children's Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Bal Diwas

Happy Children’s Day 2021 WhatsApp Wishes, Status, Images, Quotes, Messages, Significance and Celebrations: Children’s Day, also known as Bal Diwas, is observed in India to honour our first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru. Every year on November 14, his birthday is commemorated as a tribute to his compassion for children. As a result of his fondness for youngsters, he became known as Chacha Nehru. So, on the occasion of this day, send nice Children’s Day quotes to youngsters and adults in your life to make it a memorable day for them. You should never pass up a chance to tell the kids how much they are loved.

Children’s Day Wishes

1. Hope this special day will bring happiness into the lives of all the beautiful children in this world. Happy Children’s Day, our lovable angels.

2. On this very special day, let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our kids. Let them feel precious in every way that we can because they are our future. Happy Children’s Day!

3. May the innocence that they hold, stay forever in their pure heart and bring the best out for each and every one of them. Happy Children’s Day to everyone celebrating.

4. The sweetest period of anyone’s life is their childhood. A very happy Children’s Day to all the kids in the world. Spend this day with unlimited fun!

5. Happy Children Day! May you grow up to be a better human being than us. Best wishes to you on this day!

6. As parents, we wish nothing but the best for you, my child. May you always be happy and healthy. Happy Children’s Day!

7. Every child is a gift of nature, give them their today, give them time to play and make way for their future. Happy Children’s Day.

Children’s Day Quotes

1. “Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.” – Rabindranath Tagore

2. “There can be no keener the revelation of a society’s soul than how it treats its children.” – Nelson Mandela

3. “Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.” – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

4. “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” – Martin Luther King

5. “Every time a child is saved from the dark side of life, every time one of us makes the effort to make a difference in a child’s life, we add light and healing to our own lives.” – Oprah Winfrey

