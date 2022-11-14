Children’s Day 2022 LIVE Updates: Have You Seen These Photos of Kajol, Shilpa Shetty and Kriti Sanon?

Live now
CHILDREN'S DAY 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, and recalled his contribution to the country. "On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation," PM tweeted. Pandit Nehru's birth anniversary is celebrated as Children's Day every year.
Sewing can be a super fun way for kids, not only to learn a skill that will probably stay with them forever but also to help their minds open up to creativity, being content in their own worlds as they befriend their sewing machines, along with fine motor skills.
Sharing a song from the movie Swades, Red Chillies Entertainment extended greetings on the occasion of Children’s Day.
Happy Children’s Day from ours to yours!#ChildrensDay #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #Swades #RedChilliesEntertainment #YehTaraWohTara #ChidrensDay2022 #Bollywood #BollywoodSongs #IndianFilms pic.twitter.com/cy6jFhOBx9
— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) November 14, 2022
Referring to her upcoming movie Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, where she plays the character of Dr Anika, actress Kriti Sanon shared a video on the occasion of Children’s Day and wrote: “That’s where Anika’s look came from.. My Bachpan! Here’s to Never Growing Up! Happy Children’s Day”
Actress Shilpa Shetty posted an adorable video on Instagram and captioned: “These smiles are my #EverydayMotivation. Cannot thank these two enough for being the cutest stressbusters and energy-infusers in my life… this is THE reminder we all need to keep the kid in us alive and protect it at all costs. Happy Children’s Day to every little soul full of sunshine in the world!”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's love for children is world known. He always finds a special connection with kids when he meets the children of his acquaintance and guests. On the occasion of Children's Day, here's a thorwback photos of PM Modi with kids.
Agovernment rule prohibiting brands from advertising "junk food" targeting children was a favourable measure for close to 92 per cent people, as per a survey conducted among parents. The report also highlighted how 50 per cent of the respondents felt that their children will demand or consume less packaged food if they did not come across advertisements selling them.
Children love gifts, and it doesn’t have to be big or giant ones. Even a gift like baked cookies or a toy will bring a magical smile to their face. Remember, this day is dedicated to the children and as parents or teachers, it becomes our responsibility to make them feel special and important on this day.
However, picking the right option for your child depends on many factors. You should always buy something which they want and don't already have. It should be thoughtful and useful.
From the iconic Lakdi Ki Kathi to Bum Bum Bole, Taare Zameen Par and Chota Bacha Jaane Ke, here's a look at few Bollywood songs that aptly capture the essence of Children's Day.
From homes to schools, everyone gathers together to celebrate kids and their unbridled innocence on this day. It is one of the best occasions to make your child feel special. While special events and activities are arranged for kids on this special day, especially in schools, here's how you can make it equally special at home. Read on to know a few ways in which you can make your child's day special this year.
To make Children's Day extra special for their little ones, parents can watch movies made just for them in the comfort of their homes. Today, we will focus on south movies having children as the lead stars. So, are you ready? Here's a list of south films you can watch with your kids.
HAPPY CHILDREN'S DAY 2022: Bollywood makers have made films for all age groups, with a special emphasis on stories focusing on children such as Taare Zameen Par, Stanley Ka Dabba, and Chillar Party, among others. These films were created to educate parents and teachers to bridge the generation gap and start more honest conversations, as well as teach children the value of care and compassion.
Diversity should be incorporated into a child’s early years, thus stereotyping may be eradicated and compassion fostered; HERE’S HOW
Malayalam superstar Mammootty extended his greeting on the occasion of Children’s Day. “May the force be with the future of this country. Wishing a Happy Children’s day to all the bright minds out there,” he tweeted.
May the force be with the future of this country. Wishing a Happy Children’s day to all the bright minds out there.#ChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/ohe5hJYmnQ
— Mammootty (@mammukka) November 14, 2022
From Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, to Jasprit Bumrah, Pandya brothers to Shikhar Dhawan and Rishab Pant, here's a look at the childhood pictures of Indian Cricketers
Children's Day is here and memes are tipping a hat to the little wise persons in our lives. Whether it's looking at life with wonder or uncomplicating things that don't need to be complicated, there's a lot that adults can learn from kids. Childhood is short and the ease of our ways goes as the years keep piling up. So this Children's Day, people on the Internet are reviving their inner children with these memes. After all, people are mostly just big children walking around in adult shoes.
This Children's Day, we have stumbled upon some of the cutest pictures of actors such as Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and others from their childhood and we are sure it will melt your hearts.
IN PICS: From Shah Rukh Khan to Saif Ali Khan, check out rare pics of Bollywood celebs on the occasion of Children's Day 2022.
Actor Ajay Devgn shared a video from the set of a reality TV show and tweeted: “Experiencing the unfiltered honesty of a child is so refreshing. Do take time out to always listen to your child and even children otherwise.” He shared post with heart emoji.
Experiencing the unfiltered honesty of a child is so refreshing. Do take time out to always listen to your child and even children otherwise.Happy Children’s Day.
PS: Love you Yug and Nysa ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Bm1lcMoOY3
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 14, 2022
On the occasion of children's day 2022, here are some questions on child rights. Can you answer them all?
Children’s Day or ‘Bal Divas’ is celebrated to raise awareness on such a delicate subject and encourage their well-being and education. Before the death of Jawaharlal Nehru, India also celebrated Children’s Day, like many other countries, on November 20th, declared by the United Nations. However, when Jawaharlal Nehru passed away in 1964, India moved Children’s day from November 20 to November 14.
He was really fond of children and, in many of his speeches, said, “the children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the country’s future.” Since that time, India celebrates Children’s day with enormous joy and love in schools and educational institutes. On this occasion, various activities are organised for children, like cultural events, drawing, elocution competitions, and many more.
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here