1-min read

Happy Children's Day Wishes, WhatsApp SMS to Greet All Kids Around You

To make kids feel loved and special on this day, here are 10 heartfelt wishes to greet your children and wish them a very happy children's day!

Trending Desk

Updated:November 14, 2019, 9:48 AM IST
Children’s day is a celebration of the mischief, antics and playfulness of the children around the country. It also commemorates the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. To make kids feel loved and special on this day, here are 10 heartfelt wishes to greet your children and wish them a very happy children’s day!

-The earth reveals its innocence through the smiles of children. A very warm wish for all the children on this special day. Happy children’s day!

-Children are the future. Nurture them right, so that they grow up to be able leaders and lead the world towards light. Happy Children’s Day.

-You never become old, if you carry your childhood with you, Wish you all a Happy Children’s Day!

-The sweetest period of anyone’s life is their childhood. A very happy children’s day to all the kids in the world. Spend this day with unlimited fun!

-Children are the flowers from heaven. Let’s make this world a safe and enjoyable place for our kids. Happy children’s day!

-A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to be always busy with something and know how to demand with all his might what you want. Happy children's Day!

-The most precious thing in this world is a smile on the face of a child. Happy children’s day to every kid in the world. You’re so special to us!

-Kids are a shining example that God still has faith in mankind. Wishing all the kids from all the corners of the world a super duper happy Children’s Day. Keep shining!

-To every child reading this, know that you are beautiful and precious. Never stop believing in yourself because we have total faith in you! Happy Children’s Day!

-Every single child in this world is a blessing, for they bring out the beauty in the world. Happy Children’s Day to all the world’s beautiful children!

