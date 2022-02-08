Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Fill Your Partner With Sweetness this Valentine's Week

HAPPY VALENTINE’S WEEK 2022: CHOCOLATE DAY 2022 WISHES IMAGES, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Valentine’s Week is well underway and with Rose Day and Propose Day behind us, we are a little closer to the day of love, February 14. It is now time to celebrate the third day of this love-filled week - Chocolate Day, and sending a box of happiness in delicious bite-sized pieces or chunks is a sweet tradition of the special day. Chocolates have a special place in expressing love. Regardless of the occasion or event, trust never to go wrong with chocolates as they make the perfect gifts. Here’s how you can wish your fellow chocolate lovers today:

1. Hey, it’s chocolate Day and just the right time to tell you that I love sharing not only my chocolate but everything with you.

2. Sending across a box of chocolates which are not half as sweet as you. Happy Chocolate Day!

3. A balanced diet is chocolate in both hands. Happy Chocolate Day!

4. Love is like swallowing hot chocolate before it has cooled off. It takes you by surprise at first, but keeps you warm for a long time. Happy Chocolate Day!

5. Keep calm and gorge on chocolates! Happy Chocolate Day!

6. Anyone can catch one’s eye. But it takes a special someone to capture your heart and soul - and for me that special someone is you. Happy chocolate day!

7. There’s Nothing Better Than A Good Friend, Except A Good Friend With Chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day!

8. When life gives you melons, throw it back and ask for chocolates! Happy Chocolate Day!

9. Money can’t buy happiness. But, it can buy a chocolate, which is pretty much the same thing. Happy Chocolate Day!

10. I could give up chocolate, but I am not a quitter. And neither are you. Happy Chocolate Day!

