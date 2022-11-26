CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Constitution Day 2022: Best Wishes, Images, Messages and Quotes to Share on Samvidhan Diwas
3-MIN READ

Happy Constitution Day 2022: Best Wishes, Images, Messages and Quotes to Share on Samvidhan Diwas

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 06:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Happy Constitution Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share. (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Constitution Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share. (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Constitution Day 2022: Here are some beautiful wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your loved ones, siblings, friends, family, relatives and colleagues

HAPPY CONSTITUTION DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Constitution Day has been observed on November 26 since 2015. It marks the anniversary of the day that India adopted its constitution back in 1949. It later came to force on January 26, 1950. The special occasion fills the hearts of Indian citizens with patriotism and it is also a day that every Indian celebrates with pride. On Constitution Day 2022, here we have collected a few wishes, greetings, and quotes that you send to your closed ones:

Happy Constitution Day 2022: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share. (Image: Shutterstock)

Constitution Day 2022: Wishes

1. On this occasion of Indian Constitution Day, I wish that we always remain good citizens of India who respect and follow the constitution of our country.

RELATED NEWS

2. A Constitution is a backbone of a country and we are lucky that ours is a strong one. Wishing you a very Happy Constitution Day!

3. Let’s all together raise a generation that sees the importance of upholding the Indian constitution as we celebrate Constitution Day.

Happy Constitution Day 2022: Best Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends. (Image: Shutterstock)

4. On this special occasion of Indian Constitution Day, we extend our thanks to all those people who created this important Constitution for our country. Happy Constitution Day to all.

6. Let us celebrate the occasion of Indian Constitution Day by taking pride in our constitution and abiding by it. Wishing you a very Happy Constitution Day.

7. A government functions better and right when they have a constitution to follow. Happy Constitution Day!

8. We may not realize it but the constitution of India is something that influences us in so many ways. Happy Constitution Day to all!

Happy Constitution Day 2022: Messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends. (Image: Shutterstock)

9. Justice, liberty, equality, fraternity. May our dream of a new tomorrow come true for us. Happy Constitution Day!

10. Freedom in mind, faith in words. Pride in our hearts and memories in our souls. Happy Constitution Day!

11. The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems! Happy Constitution Day!

Constitution Day 2022: Greetings

1. Let every teacher teach the student how to love this nation, let every parent instill in his or her sons and daughters the beauty of our nation. Happy Constitution Day!

2. Had there been no constitution, there would have been no order. Let us be thankful to those who gave strength to India and Indians on this Constitution Day.

3. Although we may not realize it, the constitution of India is something that influences us in so many ways. May we always walk on the right path and follow it.

4. Warm greetings on Constitution Day to all. It is important to remember that a constitution not only empowers a government but it also empowers the citizens of a country. Warm wishes on Constitution Day to all.

5. Always be proud of the Indian Constitution because it is special in every sense.

Constitution Day 2022: Quotes

  1. They cannot make history who forget history - Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.
  2. I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity -Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.
  3. If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.
  4. So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you - Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.
  5. Our constitution is a ray of hope: H for harmony, O for Opportunity, P for people’s participation and E for equality - Narendra Modi.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 26, 2022, 06:30 IST
last updated:November 26, 2022, 06:30 IST