Happy Dahi Handi 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Krishna Janmashtami

HAPPY DAHI HANDI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Dahi Handi event has become synonymous with the celebration of Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna. The Dahi Handi festival is celebrated with all traditional fervor, mainly in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The event has become quite popular in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra due to the competitions around Dahi Handi with huge prize money.

It is a friendly event in which different groups compete with one another to break the earthen pot that is hung at a height. The pot is filled with milk, curd, butter and sugar. The participants in the competition, known as Govindas, come together and form a human pyramid to break the Dahi Handi. The group, which succeeds in breaking the pot, takes the prize money home.

This year Dahi Handi festival will be celebrated on August 19. To help you send the best quotes and wishes to your loved ones on this day, we have curated a list of messages for the occasion.

Happy Dahi Handi: Quotes and Wishes

1. May all the paths lead home and all your worries are taken care of by Lord Krishna. Happy Dahi Handi wishes to you and your family

2. May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries on this Janmashtami. And give you all the love, peace and happiness. Happy Dahi Handi

3. आला रे आला गोविंदा आला!

आपको और आपके परिवार को दही हांडी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

आपको और आपके परिवार को दही हांडी की बधाई।

4. May Lord Krishna bless you and your family with good health, wealth, happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Dahi Handi.

5. On the auspicious and joyous day of Dahi Handi, I hope that you obtain Lord Krishna’s blessings. May your heart as well as home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.

6. On the day of Dahi Handi, May you find your love and may the Gopis shower all their love and affection on your body and soul.

7. दही हांडी का यह शुभ अवसर आपके जीवन में ढेर सारी सकारात्मकता, शांति और सद्भाव लाए। आपको दही हांडी की शुभकामनाएं। हरे कृष्णा!

8. May the Natkhat Nandlal always give you many reasons to be happy and you find peace in Krishna’s consciousness.

9. May the Natkhat Gopala fill your life with happiness, peace and abundance. Let his teachings inspire your actions and you reach your ultimate goal in life.

10. Chant the make of Shri Krishna with love. Every wish of the heart will be fulfilled. Get absorbed in Krishna worship and his glory will make your life happy.

11. May Lord Krishna bestow his love on your family on the occasion of Dahi Handi.

12. Janmashtami is the occasion of fun, joy as well as love and there is so much more. Wishing you a Happy Dahi Handi.

