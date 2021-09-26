Happy Daughters' Day 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Daughter

International Daughters day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September. The day is dedicated to cherish the importance of daughters and reduce the stigma associated with the birth of a girl child in society. This year, daughters day will be observed today on September 26. Parents around the globe observe it to express the joy and happiness of being blessed with a girl child. As the day is all about daughters, parents also try to make them feel special.

Here are some of the wishes, messages and quotes that can be sent to daughters on this occasion and make them feel special and loved. Take a look:

One of the biggest gifts which I have received from God, she calls me daddy. My daughter might be small but she is my world and I love her to eternity. Happy Daughters Day 2021

Sometimes when I feel so down and out, I only need to look at you and be reminded that you are my miracle. I love you, baby girl. Happy International Daughters Day

My darling baby, it’s your day. So let me know, what the plan is today. Let’s live this day and make it worth it. You made my life. Happy Daughters’ Day.

No matter where you choose to go or what to do with your life, Dad will always be your biggest fan. That’s because you are my daughter, and I love you always.

HappyDaughter day to the best friend, I could have ever asked for. To me, every day is your day, darling. I am so proud of the person you are and I love you more than words can say.

Daughters are the most beautiful and magical creations in their parents’ life. A daughter brightens and softens her mother and father’s hearts. She adds colour, sound, and beauty to make this Earth a better place. Happy Daughters Day.

Many are the joys in life. I’m blessed with quite a few. Still, most of all I’m grateful for is to have a daughter just like you. Happy Daughters Day

Daughters deserve every ounce of respect as everyone. They are not be belittled. Happy Daughters Day.

Thank you for bringing joy to our life and happiness to our house. Happy Daughter’s Day to the world’s best daughter

This daughters day is a reminder of how graceful and amazing you are, sweetheart. Love you tons.

