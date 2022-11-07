Dev Diwali 2022: Do You Know the Difference Between Diwali and Dev Deepawali in Varanasi?

DEV DIWALI 2022: While Diwali is known as the festival of lights, Dev Diwali is popularly called the ‘Diwali of Gods’. Usually marked approximately 15 days after Diwali, this year Dev Diwali is going to be celebrated today, on Monday, November 7, according to Drik Panchang. It is celebrated in the holy city of Varanasi, one of the oldest and most pious cities in the world.

ALSO READ: Happy Dev Diwali 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

While there are several differences between both festivals, mythology suggests that Dev Diwali marks the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur.

On Dev Diwali, devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges on the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima and light earthen lamps in the evening. Pilgrims also donate rice or lentils (Annadaan), as donating food is considered good Karma. They also believe that taking a dip in the Ganga on the day cleanses one’s sins and brings prosperity into their life.

Difference between Diwali and Dev Diwali

Diwali is observed on Amavasya, or No Moon Day, whereas Dev Diwali is observed on Purnima or Full Moon Day. Thus, the celebration takes place 15 days after Diwali. Diwali commemorates Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana while Lord Shiva is worshipped on Dev Diwali. Devotees celebrate Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon Tripurasur. Diwali is also called the festival of lights while Dev Dev Diwali is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped during Diwali, and the lighting of diyas is said to dispel all darkness. While in comparison, there is a belief that a dip in the holy water of the Ganga will wash away one’s sins and shower one with prosperity on Dev Diwali. While Diwali sees houses, shops, and other areas illuminated with colours, on Dev Diwali, the temples and ghats of Varanasi are covered with earthen lamps. While Diwali is celebrated for five days throughout the country, Dev Diwali is celebrated in Varanasi more than anywhere else. Tourists come here specifically to experience and participate in the celebrations.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here