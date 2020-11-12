Happy Dhanteras 2020: All You Need to Know About Puja Vidhi to Invite Wealth and Prosperity

One of the biggest Hindu festivals, Diwali is just around the corner. The festivities of Diwali begin with Dhanteras. Dhantrayodashi, also known as Dhanteras, is celebrated two days before the festival of lights. The day falls on the Trayodashi Tithi or the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha (waning lunar phase) in the Hindu month of Kartik. People, on this day, worship Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. On this day, before commencing the puja rituals, people clean and decorate their houses. They light up the house and perform a puja for Goddess Lakshmi in the evening after sunset.

Dhanteras 2020 puja vidhi

To perform the rituals, you can also keep a low height wooden table or chowki adjacent to the temple and cover it with a red cloth. In front of the chowki, spread some rice. Place an oil or ghee lamp on top of the rice and light it. Place the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and to her left Lord Ganesha in the temple area of your house on a yellow cloth.

The rice placed is the asana (seat) for the idols. Start with Lord Ganesha to make offerings. In case you wish, you can also place idols of Lord Dhanvantari and Lord Kubera in similar fashion. Alternatively, you can also place symbolic representations of these deities and offer Puja.

Take two whole suparis (betel nuts) and wrap a sacred thread around them. Start with Dhyana and chanting mantras dedicated to each God. Offer Padya, Arghya, Achaman and small pieces of kalava (sacred thread) as vastra and offer two pieces each to all the deities. Offer the sacred Akshat and Janeyu to Lord Kubera, Lord Dhanvantari and Lord Ganesha. Then, offer Roli or kumkum, chandan and haldi followed by flowers, sweets and gold coins.

After that, devotees worship the deep or oil lamp and offer dhoop or incense sticks. Finally, offer Naivedhya or bhog to the Gods. Start with parikrama – stand up and start turning around from right. Perform Ganesha aarti, Lakshmi Aarti, Kubera aarti and Dhanvantari aarti. Conclude the Puja vidhi with Pushpanjali – offer flowers and fold hands in prayer.

Wishing you all a very Happy Dhanteras!