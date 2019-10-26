Happy Diwali 2019: Wishes, Messages, Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

One of the biggest festivals of India, Diwali, is here! Also known as the festival of love and lights, Diwali celebrates the return of Lord Rama from the 14-year long exile. Since, it was an Amavasya night, the villagers lit up the village with diyas. Therefore, we light diyas on Diwali. The festival, also known as Deepawali, is celebrated on the Amasvasya of the Krishna Paksh or the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. Houses are decorated with lights and diyas, people offer prayers to god, followed by food and visiting friends and family.

Amidst the celebration, one should not forget to share the wishes with the near and dear ones. Here are some of the Diwali wishes that you can share:

-- May prosperity and happiness fill your life, with the shine of diyas and the echoes of chants. Happy Diwali.

-- The beautiful festival of snacks and sweets, everyone enjoying a royal feast, And with love and affection do all hearts beat. Wish You Happy Diwali!

-- Hope the festival of lights brings your way bright sparkles of peace, contentment, joy, and happiness which stay with you throughout this year and also in the years to come. May the lamp of joy remain illuminated in your life now and forever. Have a joyous Diwali!

-- Deepak ki roshni se roshan ho sara jag sansar, liye saath Sita aur laxman ko Ram ji hain aaye, har shehar yu lage mano ayodhya ho, aao har dwar, har gali, har mod pe hum deep jalaye. Diwali ki Subhkamnayein!

-- May you all attain full inner illumination! May the supreme light of lights enlighten your understanding! May you all attain the inexhaustible spiritual wealth of the Self! May you all prosper gloriously on the material as well as spiritual planes! Happy Diwali

-- Shine like sparkles, glow like candles and burn all the negativity like crackles. Wish you all a very lovely & cheerful Diwali.

-- Candles to enjoy life; Decorations to light life; Presents to share success; Fire Crackers to burn evils; Sweets to sweeten success, And worship to thank god! Wish you a joyous and prosperous Diwali!

-- Ram! The light of lights, the self-luminous inner light of the Self is ever shining steadily in the chamber of your heart. Sit quietly. Close your eyes. Fix the mind on this supreme light and enjoy the real Deepavali, by attaining illumination of the soul.

-- Red, blue, green, yellow; not one but all are my favorite. And the most favorite one is the bright colorful lamp of Diwali. Wish you a very colorful & bright Diwali

-- Open your main entrance door & welcome Goddess Lakshmi whole-heartedly. Hope she will fulfill all your dreams. Wish you a very Happy & Wealthy Diwali.

