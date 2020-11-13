Happy Diwali 2020: Wishes and Quotes to Celebrate the Festival of Lights

As the festive season has already begun, you must have ticked the checklist for Diwali, which includes cleaning, decoration, preparing sweets and packing gifts for your loved ones. However, it will not be possible this year to meet and greet everyone owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While we all are pretty excited to enjoy the celebrations, which start with Dhanteras on November 13, meeting your friends and family will be done over virtual calls and messages this year. Make the day extra special by sending these wishes and quotes with your loved ones:

· Hope the festival of lights brings you joy, peace, and happiness. Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Diwali.

· May the lamps of lights illuminate your life and burn all your troubles and pain away. Let the lights touch you with happiness and prosperity. Happy Diwali.

· May Diwali brings you joy, hope, and success. Let the light guide you in a bright way. Happy Diwali.

· May the fireworks take away all our troubles and sorrows while the light guides you to happiness, joy, and peace this wonderful Diwali.

· May the celebration spread joy and light up the world of others. Have a happy, safe, and blessed Diwali.

· May the lights of Diwali illuminate your life, May the colors of rangoli shower happiness in your life, May the delicious sweets add sweetness in your life, And May Goddess Lakshmi shower you with all your wishes.

· May the lights of Diwali make you and your loved ones happier, stronger, brighter, and successful. Wish you a very Happy Diwali.

· May the light fills your home with wealth, happiness, and love. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali.

· Celebrating the light, hope, love, and goodness in the world. Happy Diwali to you and your family.

· Wishing you and your family that this Diwali brings happiness, prosperity, and joy.

· May your life be more colorful, brightening, and magical as the lights of Diwali

Wishing you all a happy and joyous Diwali!