Happy Diwali 2021: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Deepavali

Happy Diwali 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Deepavali. (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Diwali 2021, Wishes, Images: Here, we have enlisted some beautiful Happy Diwali wishes and Diwali greetings that can be sent to family, friends, colleagues, and relatives

Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India. It is known as the festival of lights as people decorate their houses with Diyas and lightings. Hence, it is also called Deepavali, which literally translates to a row of lights. According to the Hindu Calendar, it is celebrated on the Amavasya Tithi of Kartik Month.

On this day, people come together to celebrate light, life and goodness. It is a festival that symbolizes love, togetherness, happiness, joy, and enthusiasm.

People always look for ways to make this festival special for their loved ones and one of the ways is to send them heartfelt Diwali messages filled with love and blessings.

Here, we have enlisted some beautiful Happy Diwali wishes and Diwali greetings that can be sent to family, friends, colleagues, and relatives:

Happy Diwali 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Deepavali. (Image: Shutterstock)

Rejoice on this blessed occasion and spread sparkles of peace and goodwill. Have a Happy Diwali!

Happy Diwali Diwali, Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends. (Image: Shutterstock)

Wish you are blessed with peace, prosperity, happiness, good health and grand success. Happy Diwali 2021!

Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Dear Ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

All the lights of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the self. Merge yourself in this light and enjoy the festival of lights.

Happy Diwali 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Pics, Facebook SMS and Messages. (Image: Shutterstock)

Hope the festival of lights brings your way bright sparkles of peace, contentment, joy, and happiness which stays with you throughout this year and also in the years to come.

Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes Images, Wallpaper, Quotes, Status, Photos, Pics, SMS, Messages. (Image: Shutterstock)

May This Divine Festival Color The Pages of Your Life With Peace, Joy And Happiness. Happy Diwali!

Diwali 2021 Wallpaper, Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, Pics, SMS, Messages. (Image: Shutterstock)

Light a lamp of love. Blast a chain of sorrow. Shoot a rocket of prosperity. Fire a flowerpot of happiness. Wish you and your family a sparkling Diwali.

Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes, Images, Wallpaper, Quotes, Status, Photos, Pics, SMS, Messages. (Image: Shutterstock)

May millions of lamps illuminate your life with joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali.

Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes, Images, Wallpaper, Quotes, Status, Photos, Pics, SMS, Messages. (Image: Shutterstock)

May the divine light of Diwali spread into your life and bring peace, prosperity, happiness, good health and grand success. Happy Diwali 2021.

Happy Diwali 2021 Messages, Images, Wallpaper, Quotes, Status, Photos, Pics, SMS. (Image: Shutterstock)

Let’s celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others. Have a happy, safe, and blessed Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2021 Quotes, Messages, Images, Wallpaper, Status, Photos, Pics, SMS. (Image: Shutterstock)

With the shining of diyas and the echoes of the chants, may prosperity and happiness of this festival of lights fill our lives.

first published:November 04, 2021, 07:30 IST