Happy Diwali 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Deepavali

HAPPY DIWALI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Diwali, the festival of lights, is a wonderful time when family and friends get together for a grand celebration. People put on their best and most fashionable outfits and decorate their homes with lights and diyas. As per mythology, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya from exile with wife Sita and brother Lakshman on this day. That’s why, people celebrate the victory of good over evil on Diwali.

If you are wondering how to wish your family and friends on Diwali, we have got you. We present you with a list of wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones.

DIWALI 2022 WISHES

1. May the divine light of Diwali spread into your life peace, prosperity, happiness, good health and grand success. Happy Diwali!

2. Warmth of joy, glow of happiness, sparkle of happiness, light of good fortunes, rangoli of love and affection, may you be blessed with all these and more.

3. I hope you have a blessed, healthy and prosperous Diwali. A very happy Diwali to you and your family!

4. With the light of beautiful diyas and the holy chants, may happiness and prosperity fill your life forever. Wishing you and your family very happy and prosperous Diwali!

5. Wishing the goodness of this festive season dwells within you throughout the year. Happy Diwali!

6. Hope the festival of lights brings your way bright sparkles of peace, contentment, joy, and happiness which stays with you throughout this year and also in the years to come.

7. Light a lamp of love. Blast a chain of sorrow. Shoot a rocket of prosperity. Fire a flowerpot of happiness. Wish you and your family a sparkling Diwali.

8. Rejoice on this blessed occasion and spread sparkles of peace and goodwill. Have a Happy Diwali!

9. All the lights of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the self. Merge yourself in this light and enjoy the festival of lights.

10. May This Divine Festival Color The Pages of Your Life With Peace, Joy And Happiness. Happy Diwali!

DIWALI MESSAGES AND QUOTES

1. Just like the colours of rangoli, hope this Diwali brings with it new smiles, undiscovered avenues, and happiness. Have a wonderful Diwali!

2. May millions of lamps illuminate your life with joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali!

3. May the diyas light lead you onto the path of growth and prosperity. Happy Diwali!

4. I hope that the flaming sparks of the lamps of Diwali, which shine like a shooting star, guide your way through your dreams.

5. May the arrival of Diwali bring with it happiness in your life. Thereby taking you towards the path of abundance. Happy Diwali!

6. Follow the light of the diyas to find your road towards growth and success. Happy Diwali!

7. Wish you are blessed with peace, prosperity, happiness, good health and grand success. Happy Diwali 2022!

8. With the shining of diyas and the echoes of the chants, may prosperity and happiness of this festival of lights fill our lives.

9. May the divine light of Diwali spread into your life and bring peace, prosperity, happiness, good health and grand success. Happy Diwali!

10. Let’s celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others. Have a happy, safe, and blessed Diwali!

