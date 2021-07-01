Happy National Doctors' Day 2021: Images, Quotes, Wishes & Messages to Appreciate Doctors amid COVID-19

July 1 is celebrated as National Doctors’ Day by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The day is observed to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of former Bengal’s Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. The day is dedicated to all the doctors and healthcare workers who have been serving the people by risking their lives. The COVID-19 pandemic has once again reminded us about the contributions and sacrifices made by doctors and healthcare workers around the globe.

They have been no less than angels who are struggling constantly in order to save lives, even if that means putting their own lives at risk. National Doctors’ Day is the best occasion to thank all the doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals in your life for all that they do for us.

Express your gratitude with them by sharing these images, message, quotes and greeting through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram etc:

1. Happy Doctor’s Day to the one who always put their patients first and do their best to gift them health.

2. Doctors are the boon directly sent from God for us. Salute to the heroic job you do even in the time of COVID-19 pandemic. Happy Doctor’s Day.

3. A doctor is bestowed with the eye to see and treat weakness in mankind. He is the one who can give us hope when we are in doom. Sending warm wishes to you on National Doctor’s Day 2021.

4. Only a doctor is blessed with the magical powers to treat a life, to bring health into our lives and to be there with us when we have lost all the hopes. A Happy Doctor’s Day 2021 to you.

5. Wishing a very Happy Doctors Day 2021. Thank you for your selfless service towards humanity.

6. Patience, tolerance and intelligence, you have all these in you. I feel proud to know you. Wishing you all the more success in your career. Happy Doctor’s Day 2021.

7. This world has become a better and healthier place to live in with doctors bringing the joy of health and goodness to our lives. Happy Doctor’s Day.

Happy Doctors Day 2021! You’re the true HERO of our society.

8. Doctors are one of the most inspiring figures of society and their effort should be celebrated every day. Happy Doctors Day.

9. Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients. - Carl Jung

10. The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease. - Thomas Edison

11. Along with being a good doctor, you’ve got a great personality that brings warmth and joy to our hearts. Happy Doctor’s Day.

