Happy Doctors Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes and Messages to Share with Your Doctors

July 1 is celebrated as National Doctors’ Day every year. The day recognises and celebrates the invaluable contribution of physicians towards serving mankind. The day is also observed to honour the legendary physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy who was born on July 1, 1882, and died on the same date in 1962 at the ripe age of 80 years.

Make this day special for the doctors by sharing the word of appreciation for their endless commitment towards the community by sending messages, greetings, and wishes.

1. When there are tears, you are a shoulder. When there is pain, you are a medicine. When there is a tragedy, you are a hope. - Happy National Doctor’s Day!

2. On this occasion of Doctor’s Day, I express my gratitude to you for always being there for us, for serving us with happiness and for treating our problems. Happy Doctor’s Day!

3. You are more than just a doctor, you are a friend and guide too, So here’s a special wish coming your way. Happy Doctor’s Day!

4. “Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients.” — Carl Jung

6. Doctors are the true warriors to save people in the world pandemic. Wishing you happy National Doctors’ Day!

7. Wishing a very Happy Doctors Day to a good doctor of the world! Thank You for your service towards humanity! I salute you!

8. Happy Doctor’s Day. I wish that your days turn to be as healthy and wonderful as you do for your patients!

9. Doctor is like a god for the patients as he is the only hope they have. Wishing a very Happy Doctor’s Day to a wonderful doctor.

10. There is so much dedication, so much sacrifice and so much patience that goes into becoming a doctor. On Doctor’s Day, we thank you for being such a great doctor.”

11. A doctor is bestowed with the eye to see and treat weakness in mankind. He is the one who can give us hope when we are in doom. Sending warm wishes to you on Doctor’s Day 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here