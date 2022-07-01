Happy Doctors’ Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY DOCTORS’ DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: ‘National Doctor’s Day’ is celebrated on July 1. This day is celebrated to thank the doctors for tirelessly working day and night to make sure we’re safe and healthy. The theme for this year’s doctor’s day is ‘Family Doctors on the Front Line’.

On this doctor’s day, here are some of the quotes by known prominent doctors.

1. “Wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity.” ― Hippocrates

2. “The art of medicine consists of amusing the patient while nature cures the disease.” ― Voltaire

3. “The aim of medicine is to prevent disease and prolong life; the ideal of medicine is to eliminate the need of a physician.” – William J. Mayo

4. “Medicines can cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients.” ― Carl Jung

Messages for Doctor’s Day:

1. “We thank all the doctors who work towards improving the lives of their patients and communities”

2. “When there are tears, you are a shoulder. When there is pain, you are on medicine. When there is a tragedy, you are a hope.“

3. “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.”

Wishes for Doctor’s Day

`1. “On this Doctor’s Day, I want to Thank You. As I am hearty and healthy again. I hope you have a great day.“

2. “May your days be wonderful and healthy like you make it for others. I want to thank you for this Doctor’s Day. You are an incarnation of God to others.“

Being a doctor is a great responsibility and you are doing really amazing. Sending you warm wishes on Doctor’s Day.

