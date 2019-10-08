Happy Dussehra 2019: Vijayadashmi Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status for Your Loved Ones

Dussehra is being celebrated across the country today. The festival is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil. Dussehra or Vijayadashami is celebrated a day after nine-day long Navratri festival. The festival is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country. It is believed Lord Rama defeats Ravana, the king of Lanka, and rescues his wife from his captivity. This is the reason why the effigy of ten-head Ravana along with his brothers Meghadhoota and Kumbhakarana is burnt on this day. Several cultural programmes, including Ram Leela, essaying the portion of Ramayana, are staged during this day. It is after defeating Ravana, Lord Rama along with his wife Goddess Sita returns to Ayodha. The word Dussehra originates from Sanskrit words where Dush means evil, and Hara means destroying.

Dussehra falls on Vijayadashmi which is considered to be the day Goddess Durga defeated the buffalo demon Mahishasura. On this day, people take the idols of Goddess Durga for immersion.

Also, the main attraction on Dussehra or Vijaydashmi is Sindoor Khela, where married women in the eastern part of India apply vermilion on the forehead parting of Goddess Durga and offer the goddess sweets and beetle leaf before bidding adieu to her. They also wear traditional saree and apply sindoor on each other praying for a long and healthy married life.

In the south, Dasara is celebrated as a mark of the victory of Goddess Chamundeshwari over the demon form Mahishasura.

Here are some of the messages that you can send to your elders, family members as well as friends on the occasion of Dussehra 2019.

- May this Dussehra all your worries are over. May you be showered with good health, success, joy and prosperity this year. May all your troubles go up in smoke with the fireworks. Wishing you and your family Happy Dussehra!

- May Lord Rama always keep showering his blessings upon you. May your life be full of joy, happiness and free from all troubles. Happy Dussehra!

D – Devil in

U – Your life by giving you

S – Splendid and

S – Sparkling

E – Energy which brings

H – Happiness

R – Riches and

A – Abundance!

Happy Dussehra 2019! to you and your family

- On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, may Lord Rama shower his blessings on your and your family and remove all the evils from your life.

- May all the obstacles get removed from your path this Dussehra. May you be successful and accomplish all goals. Happy Dussehra!

- Learn to praise, not to envy. Have a blissful Dussehra.

- May Lord Rama shower his choicest wishes over you and your family and remove all evil obstacles in life. Happy Dusshera!

