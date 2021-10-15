CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#AryanKhan#DrugBust#Bollywood
Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Dussehra 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and WhatsApp Status for Vijayadashami
2-MIN READ

Happy Dussehra 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and WhatsApp Status for Vijayadashami

May this Dussehra light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. May you be blessed with happiness! (Image: Shutterstock)

May this Dussehra light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. May you be blessed with happiness! (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Dussehra 2021: Here are some of the images, wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion of Vijayadashami

Dussehra or Vijayadashami is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga over Demon King Mahishashura. It is a festival of Shakti and Satya. It is a festival of joy and victory. It is celebrated with great pomp and joy across various parts of the country as well as in other countries where overseas Indians live. The day also marks the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.

Celebrate this day by sending these heartwarming wishes, messages and quotes to loved ones, friends and colleagues:

May this Dussehra all your worries are over. May you be showered with good health, success, joy and prosperity this year. May all your troubles go up in smoke with the fireworks. Wishing you and your family Happy Dussehra! (Image: Shutterstock)

May this Dussehra burn all your worries with Ravana and bring you and your family loads of happiness. Blessed Vijayadashami!

RELATED NEWS
May Lord Rama always keep showering his blessings upon you. May your life be full of joy, happiness and free from all troubles. Happy Dussehra! (Image: Shutterstock)

On this auspicious occasion, I wish the colour, bliss, and beauty of this festival to be with you throughout the year! Wish U Vijayadashami!

Happy Dussehra 2021! to you and your family. (Image: Shutterstock)

May this Dussehra light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. May you be blessed with happiness!

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, may Lord Rama shower his blessings on your and your family and remove all the evils from your life. (Image: Shutterstock)

May Lord Rama keep the lighting on your path of success and help you to get victory in every phase of your life. Jai Shri Ram. Happy Vijayadashami!

May all the obstacles get removed from your path this Dussehra. May you be successful and accomplish all goals. Happy Dussehra! (Image: Shutterstock)

Let the joy of festivity embrace you & your loved ones on the occasion of Dussehra! Very happy Vijayadashami to you & your family!

Learn to praise, not to envy. Have a blissful Dussehra. (Image: Shutterstock)

May all the tensions in your life burn along with the effigy of Ravana. May you be satisfied and happy. Happy Dussehra and Vijayadashami!

May Lord Rama shower his choicest wishes over you and your family and remove all evil obstacles in life. Happy Dusshera! (Image: Shutterstock)

May this year the evil of ego and attitude dies and may your heart announce the victory of love. Wish you Happy Vijayadashami!

Happy Dussehra 2021! to you and your family. (Image: Shutterstock)

Let us come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil on this auspicious day. A very Happy Vijayadashami to you and your family.

On this auspicious occasion, I wish the colour, bliss, and beauty of this festival to be with you throughout the year! Wish U Vijayadashami! (Image: Shutterstock)

May this Dussehra light up for you the hopes of happy times, and dreams for a year full of smiles! Wish you Vijayadashami!

On this Prosperous occasion of Dussehra, I Pray that Lord Rama shower happiness and success on you. Happy Vijayadashami to you and your family!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 15, 2021, 07:30 IST