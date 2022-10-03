Happy Dussehra 2022: Wishes, SMS, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Facebook and WhatsApp Status on Vijayadashami

HAPPY DUSSEHRA 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES FOR VIJAYADASHAMI: Dussehra or Vijayadashami is observed every year in India and is celebrated with great enthusiasm just after Navratri and twenty days prior to Diwali. Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil, i.e. Lord Ram’s win over Lanka king, Ravana as well as the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasur. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5, and as the auspicious occasion nears, we have gathered a list of wishes and greetings for you to share with loved ones. Take a look below.

Dussehra 2022: Wishes

1. May Lord Rama keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Jai Shri Ram. Happy Dussehra 2022!

2. Burn all ego, hatred and anger within you along with the effigy of Ravana on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra!

3. Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi! May Goddess Durga grant all your wishes and bless you with good health, success and happiness.

4. May all your troubles end this Dussehra! Sending you good wishes and peace.

5. May this Dussehra burn all the gloom and misery on Earth and bring you happiness and prosperity. Happy Vijayadashami!

6. May Lord Rama bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness. Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi!

Dussehra 2022: Quotes

8. Let us come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil this Dussehra. May this auspicious day bring you love, luck and happiness.

9. Just as Lord Ram destroyed evil from the Earth, I wish that you also successfully banish all negative thoughts from your mind. Have a happy and prosperous Dussehra!

10. Today is the day that reminds us that in the end, evil always ends and goodness triumphs. Let’s remember it always. Happy Dussehra!

Dussehra 2022: WhatsApp Status

11. Enjoy the victory of good over the evil. May you have a fun-filled and blissful day. Happy Dussehra 2022!

12. May the demon in you always get defeated and the angel always controls your thoughts. Happy Dussehra!

13. May this Dussehra all your worries and problems get resolved. Happy Dussehra 2022!

14. On the occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Rama fills your life with happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

