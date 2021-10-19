Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

The day in remembrance of Prophet Mohammed is regarded as Eid-e-Milad. It is also known as the day when the Islamic Prophet Muhammad was born. According to the Muslim faith, the Prophet was born in Mecca on the 12th of Rabee-ul-Awwal in 570 CE. This day is often observed during the third month of the Islamic calendar. Furthermore, it is of significant religious and social significance to both Indian Muslims and Muslims in other Islamic nations. This year Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi celebrations will start from the evening of October 18, Monday till October 19, Tuesday.

WISHES FOR EID-E-MILAD UN-NABI

I wish that the night of this Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi blesses everybody with good health and heart. May all your worries fade away as the night passes and Allah protects you and your family always. Wish you a very happy Eid-e-Milad.

We hope that may Prophet Muhammad always guides you in vices and showers his blessing on everybody. Happy Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi to all.

May Allah shower you with loads of success, prosperity, and health! Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak!

May Allah’s blessings never stop shining upon you and your family! Wish you all a very Happy Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi 2020!

May the Blessings of Allah fill your heart and home with happiness and moments of joy. Happy Eid.

May God send his love like sunshine in his warm and gentle ways to fill every corner of your heart and filled your life with a lot of happiness like this Eid Milad Un Nabi.

Hope that Allah bestows his choicest blessings on us, and our association grows stronger every year. Wishing you joy and prosperity on Eid-e-Milad.

MESSAGES FOR EID-E-MILAD UN-NABI

Eid is the combination of 3 meaningful words E – Embrace with open heart, I – Inspire with impressive attitude, D – Distribute pleasure to all. Eid-e-Milad u- Nabi to all.

We are the followers of our dear prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and grateful to Allah for sending him to us in order to guide us with heavenly wisdom. Happy Eid Ul Milad Un Nabi.

May the teachings of the prophet guide you in every walk of your life on Milad al-Nabi and always! Happy Eid-e-Milad.

When My Arms Cannot Reach People Close to My Heart. I Always Hug Them With My Prayers. May Allah’s Peace B With U a Very Happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

It’s a Special Time When Family And Friends Get together, Wishing Laughter And Fun TO Cheer Your Days, In This Festive Season of EID And Always.

