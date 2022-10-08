Happy Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: Wishes, SMS, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share

HAPPY EID MILAD UN NABI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, also known as Mawlid or Eid-e-Milad, is celebrated with enthusiasm by Muslims across the world. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. He was born in the month of Rabi’ al-awwal, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar. This year, his birthday will be celebrated on October 9 in India. To spread more joy this day, look at the wishes, messages, and quotes we have compiled for you and share them among your loved ones.

Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi: Wishes and messages

1. Hope you all be guided by your faith on Allah and his dear messenger. Have a blessed Eid Ul Milad Un Nabi.

2. This Eid thank Allah for adding another glorious year to your life. We wish you a Happy Eid Milad-Un-Nabi

3. May Allah’s rah may help you to lead a halal and meaningful life. Eid Ul Milad Un Nabi Mubarak.

4. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to you and everyone in your family.

5. Here’s sending you my greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi.

6. May Allah bless you with all that you have wished for. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi.

7. May Allah ease your hardships and shower you with peace and prosperity on Eid. Have a blessed time! Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak.

Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi: Quotes

8. “Indeed in the Messenger of Allah (Muhammad S.A.W.) you have a good example to follow for him who hopes in (the Meeting with) Allah and the Last Day and remembers Allah much.” – Surah Ahzab 33:21

9. “Show forgiveness, speak for justice and avoid the ignorant”- The Quran 7:199

10. He (S.A.W.) is the Messenger of Allah and the last (end) of the Prophets. And Allah is Ever AllAware of everything.”- Surah Ahzab 33:40

11. “Whoever fears Allah, Allah will find a way out for him (from every difficulty) and He will provide for him from sources that he could never have imagined.” – Quran 65:2-3

12. “It is You we worship and You we ask for help.” – Surah Al-Fatihah 1:5

13. “And We have sent you (O Muhammad S.A.W.) not but as a mercy for the ‘Alamin (mankind, jinns and all that exists).” – Surah Anbiya 21:107

15. “Indeed, I have turned my face toward He who created the heavens and the earth, inclining toward truth, and I am not of those who associate others with Allah.” Surah Al-An’am – 6:79

