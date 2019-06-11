English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Father’s Day 2019: Binge-watch These Movies with Your Dad this June 16
Father’s Day 2019 is around the corner and this year it will be celebrated on June 16. As the day approaches, our excitement to do something special for our father is on the peak.
Image: A Youtube Still
Father’s Day 2019 is around the corner and this year it will be celebrated on June 16. While gifting presents to your dad can always be an option, spending some quality time with him will surely make his day. Here are a few movies that you can watch on Father’s Day with your dad and strengthen your bond a little more:
Udaan
A story of an abusive father and an obedient kid is beautifully described in this movie. While the elder child learns to bend his ways according to his father’s wishes, he decides to let his younger step-brother be free and fights with his dad for the same.
Piku
Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan’s chemistry as the responsible daughter and a caring father is something everyone can relate to. While there comes a time when Deepika aka Piku wants to fall in love, her first thought is her dad.
Paa
The movie which tells the relationship between a 13-year-old Progeria-stricken child and his father is a heartwarming treat. While the father is unaware of having the Progerian child as his own baby, the child keeps the secret and eventually makes their parents unite.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
The movie is about a single father and his daughter, who are too attached to each other. The daughter decided to unite his father with his ex-friend after reading her mother’s letters and takes on the responsibility to bring in some love to his father’s life.
Masoom
The movie tells us about the relationship between a father and his son who he had out of his wedlock. While this deeply affects his married life but he decides to keep his son happy and take on the responsibility.
Waqt
This movie is a beautiful description of a father who wants to make his son responsible. While the father deeply loves his son, he throws him out of the house just to make him learn the responsibilities, which the son otherwise takes for granted. The father decided to take this after learning of his ailment.
Dangal
Based on the real-life story of Mahavir Phogat, Dangal is a story about a father who lives his dream and passion through his daughters. Despite being mocked at for letting her daughter participate in wrestling, Mahavir Phogat never gives up on his daughters and encourages them to be the champions.
Dear Dad
This movie talks about how a father-son relationship gets affected when the son tries to accept the alternate sexuality of his father. This movie shows the ups and downs of our relationship with our dad, and how even loved ones can be brutal in trying situations.
Chachi 420
Depicted as a laughter ride, the movie is about a father who dons the get up of a nanny just to be around his daughter after his divorce with his wife. When the father loses visitation rights for his daughter, this is how he tries to be near his daughter, while struggling with a job and other issues.
Akele Hum, Akele Tum
The movie is about an immature father, who struggles to take care of his son all alone. However, his son decided to stick by his side, making him a better father.
