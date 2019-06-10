Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Happy Father’s Day 2019: Wishes, Quotes and Messages to Make Your Dad Feel Special

As Father's Day is approaching, we bring to you a collection of most heartwarming messages which you can send to your father to make him feel loved.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 10, 2019, 3:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Happy Father’s Day 2019: Wishes, Quotes and Messages to Make Your Dad Feel Special
Image for representation.
Loading...

Fathers are someone who invests themselves completely without expecting anything in return, so as a result, it gets important to remind them how special they are. And Father's day helps you to do just that. It helps you to convey your feelings without any hesitation. Every year Father’s day is celebrated on the 3rd Sunday of June. This year it is all set to fall on 16th June.

So as Father's Day is approaching, we bring to you a collection of most heartwarming messages which you can send to your father to make him feel loved on this special occasion:

There were times in my life when I didn't understand but you always took the time to help me and be there for me. Thank you!

Dad, there is a saying that goes like this: "Any man can be a father, but it takes a special man to be a Dad!" You are that special man in my life, thanks, Dad.

I can't express my gratitude enough for the encouragement, you always give for the values you have taught me and for the love you give me each and every day.

“There’s no possible way I could pay you back for all that you have done for me growing up, but I greatly appreciate all your hard work raising me. I wouldn’t be who I am today without you.”

“It’s that time of year again when everyone tries to tell themselves that they had the best dad in the world. I really did have the best dad in the world, so they can’t be right.”

“You will never go out of style. Happy Father’s day to the coolest dad ever”

This day is not about ordinary people. It is about special people like you! Have a great Father’s Day!

Thank You, dad, for being my pillar of strength and fountain of wisdom. Life is more beautiful when you are around. Happy Father’s Day!

You liberate my tensions... and breathe inspiration in me... Love you...

Happy Father’s Day.

You give me a new perspective on conversations and have a strong influence over my thoughts... I owe you my success. Happy Father’s Day.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram