Happy Father’s Day 2019: Wishes, Quotes and Messages to Make Your Dad Feel Special

Fathers are someone who invests themselves completely without expecting anything in return, so as a result, it gets important to remind them how special they are. And Father's day helps you to do just that. It helps you to convey your feelings without any hesitation. Every year Father’s day is celebrated on the 3rd Sunday of June. This year it is all set to fall on 16th June.

So as Father's Day is approaching, we bring to you a collection of most heartwarming messages which you can send to your father to make him feel loved on this special occasion:

There were times in my life when I didn't understand but you always took the time to help me and be there for me. Thank you!

Dad, there is a saying that goes like this: "Any man can be a father, but it takes a special man to be a Dad!" You are that special man in my life, thanks, Dad.

I can't express my gratitude enough for the encouragement, you always give for the values you have taught me and for the love you give me each and every day.

“There’s no possible way I could pay you back for all that you have done for me growing up, but I greatly appreciate all your hard work raising me. I wouldn’t be who I am today without you.”

“It’s that time of year again when everyone tries to tell themselves that they had the best dad in the world. I really did have the best dad in the world, so they can’t be right.”

“You will never go out of style. Happy Father’s day to the coolest dad ever”

This day is not about ordinary people. It is about special people like you! Have a great Father’s Day!

Thank You, dad, for being my pillar of strength and fountain of wisdom. Life is more beautiful when you are around. Happy Father’s Day!

You liberate my tensions... and breathe inspiration in me... Love you...

Happy Father’s Day.

You give me a new perspective on conversations and have a strong influence over my thoughts... I owe you my success. Happy Father’s Day.