Happy Father's Day 2021: Google Doodle Wishes all Dad with Adorable Pop-up Card

June 20 is being celebrated as Father’s Day this year. The day is dedicated to acknowledging and celebrate the insurmountable contribution of fathers in raising children, is observed every year on the third Sunday of June in most parts of the world.

Google honoured the world’s dads on the occasion of Father’s Day with animated doodle that is “popping up to wish everyone a Happy Father’s Day." The wish is followed by a green heart. The search engine giant has also put up some early sketches and a behind-the-scenes look at the stop-motion artwork by Doodler Olivia When.

Father’s Day date varies in some countries. While India follows the American date, for Catholic European countries like Portugal, Spain, Croatia, Italy, Father’s Day is celebrated on March 19 which is St. Joseph’s Day. Australia observes it on the first Sunday of September; Norway, Sweden and Finland follow the second Sunday in November. Russia celebrates on February 23.

It has been noted that the first Father’s Day was observed on July 5, 1908, in West Virginia after a mining accident in the Monongah, USA, to honour the fathers who lost their lives in the disaster.

