Happy Friendship Day 2020: 5 Bollywood Friendships That Set New Examples Everyday

Friendship Day is here, and we all must be looking for our list of friends to wish on the special day. While we make lots and lots of acquaintances throughout our life, only a few turn out to be friends we want to cherish forever. This stands true for celebrities as well.

While we often hear that Bollywood celebs can’t be friends, and always carry hard feelings for each other, this is not always true. In fact, some of the friendships in the B-town are the ones you can look forward to as an example.

On this Friendship Day 2020, we revisit some of these friends from the Bollywood industry:

1. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor: The duo, who first worked together in the movie Gunday, turned out to be great friends forever. They can truly be called brothers from different mothers.

2. Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar: SRK might be the Badshah of Bollywood, but when it comes to friendship, he is as loyal to his friends as he is to his work. Karan Johar’s friendship with SRK goes long back and the duo still continue to cherish it.

3. Ajay Devgn and Tabu: Not a lot of people are aware about the fact that Ajay and Tabu’s friendship goes beyond their Bollywood life. After working together in several movies, Tabu still jokes about Ajay being the reason behind her being single.

4. Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan: Setting up an example for their later generations, Rishi and Amitabh’s friendship was one of the most cherished bonds of Bollywood. In fact, it was Amitabh who first revealed the news about his friend’s death to the world.

5. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif: While people might consider them to have hard feelings towards each other because of their connection with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia and Katrina are indeed good friends. From sharing images together to encouraging constantly, they have got each other’s back.