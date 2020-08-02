Happy Friendship Day 2020: 5 Girl Gangs In B-town That Set Major BFF Goals

As we celebrate the glorious bond of friendship on this occasion of Friendship Day, we take a look at some friendships in Bollywood that have stood the test of time. It is a common belief that two popular women cannot go along, however, there are certain examples that have successfully defied this statement.

The current batch of actresses in Bollywood has a few girls who never step back from standing up for another in times of need. There is camaraderie among the contemporaries and they can be happy in each other’s successes. They are also very vocal in displaying admiration and affection for each other on social media or at public events.

Kareena Kapoor and gang

Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma have been BFFs with Arora sisters Malaika and Amrita since what seems like truly forever. The glam girl squad is often spotted together on outings, trips, and even gym workout sessions. They ring in their birthdays together, go on rejuvenating vacations, head for brunches on the weekends, and plan their kids' playdates. They have been setting major BFF goals for girl gangs for years now.

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is a keeper when it comes to friendships. Although she is buddies with many of her contemporary actresses, she has some friends that have been with her long before she became a star. Her friendship with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is one that has lasted for a long time. They aren't just a pair of besties, they are like a family. The duo has been often spotted on social media enjoying each other's company. Alia had her back all along when Akansha made her acting debut.

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif

One celeb pair that gives total BFF goals is Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The two have worked together in two films, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. They have also done many photoshoots and interviews together and have always spoken highly of each other. The two complement each other and give many girls some great girlfriend inspiration.

Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez

Sonam Kapoor shares a special bond with Jacqueline Fernandez. Jacqueline visited Sonam in the hospital when the actress was down with swine flu. The two ladies have together attended several shows domestically and internationally. Their PDA, hangouts, and mutual appreciation are a great testimony of their bond.

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor

The three are childhood friends and often accompany each other to parties, movie outings, and vacations. While Ananya has already started her journey in Bollywood, the other two star kids are yet to debut. Ananya once said during an interview, "Suhana, Shanaya and I have grown up together and are practically of the same age. We can count on each other during our lows.”