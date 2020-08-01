Happy Friendship Day 2020: Celebrate the Occasion with These Bollywood Numbers

Friends are brothers from different mothers and sisters from different misters. They are the family we make without sharing any blood relation. And Bollywood has always highlighted this bond and shown the significance of the friendship.

Be it about making movies based on friendship or showering us with songs that specialize these bonds, Bollywood has never left us without missing our friends. On this friendship day, let’s visit some of the hit numbers ever made:

1. Yeh Dosti: There is nothing like ‘Jay and Veeru ki dosti’, and that is why there is no song that can portray the pious bond of friendship like this track from the movie Sholay.

2. Yaaron Dosti: KK won our hearts with his track Yaaron Dosti Badi Hi Haseen Hai. The song brings back all the nostalgia and good old memories we shared with our buddies.

3. Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan: The movie Yaarana has given us another beautiful song on friendship. The song teaches us the value of friendship that is equivalent to the worship of God, with all the honesty.

4. Meri Dosti, Mera Pyar: There are not many movies like Dosti, depicting the story of two disabled friends whose lives depended on each other and how much they valued their bond. The song fills us with pride to think about our buddies.

5. Ek Tu Hi Yaar Mera: The remake version of Pati, Patni Aur Woh came with the song Ek Tu Hi Yaar Mera. While it was based on a relationship, it tells the importance of friendship.