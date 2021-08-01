Happy Friendship Day 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

World Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday in the month of August every year. This year, Friendship Day falls on August 1 and the day will be celebrated by one and all to rejoice the bond and love of friendship. Started first in US in 1935 as National Friendship Day, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as the official International Friendship Day.

However, in India, the day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August.

Friends exchange gifts and souvenirs to celebrate the bond between them. While gifts have become an essential part of the Friendship Day celebrations, the lovely wishes and messages are always cherished as the golden words.

On this Friendship Day, share these wishes with your loved ones:

FRIENDSHIP isn’t how you forget, but how you forgive, not how you listen but how you understand, not what you see but how you feel, and not how you let go but how you hold on!!! HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY!!

I thank and praise god for every memory of yours. You are stalwart and sunshine in the valley of life. May god continues to strengthen you with might, may He lights your path in every alley or night and bless you with grace that is never ceasing. I love you forever.

Sometimes, I forget to say hi, Sometimes, I even miss to reply, Sometimes, my message doesn’t reach you, But, it doesn’t mean that I forget you, I am just giving you time to miss me!

You’ve always been there for me. The wonderful moment we have spent together, sharing each other’s joys and sorrows… Thanks for spreading smiles everywhere and making my life so beautiful, meaningful and Happy… I wish and pray that this bond grows stronger ever and ever.

No one needs to count material wealth when they have a friend like you. You are the most wonderful friend I could ever wish for. I wish you a very happy friendship day.

It’s hard to find someone who will stay with you in your hard times, someone who will help you rise up again after you fall. Fortunately for me, that person is you! You are a rare gem, my friend!

On this very special day, I want to let you know that you are my most favorite person in this world. I enjoy your company more than I enjoy myself. Happy friendship day to you!

People do not just meet and end up being best friends. It requires two independent minds to think alike and two beautiful souls to share the same road in life. Happy Friendship day 2021.

On such a special occasion, let’s take an oath that no matter what life unfolds before us, no matter how difficult time gets for us, we will always be a best friend to each other. Happy friendship day dear friend.

When I first met you, it was like meeting another person with an attractive face. But when I got to know you, I found there’s a beautiful soul hiding beneath the outer beauty! I am lucky that you are my best friend!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here