Happy Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Friends are not your family members, but they are people we choose and they become an integral part of our life. Out of millions, we narrow it down to only a few who play key roles in our lives and remain friends forever. Friends may not be with us at our best, but they never miss out on us when we are at our worst. Friendship Day is celebrated every year in India to mark this beautiful bonding between friends.

India celebrates Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. This year, it falls on August 7. As we celebrate the day of love and brotherhood, let’s take a look at some messages and quotes we can share with our close friends.

Friendship Day 2022 Messages, Images, Quotes and Greetings

1. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have a friend like you who is more than a friend to me; you are my life. Happy Friendship day!

2. Happy Friendship day my buddy! You are someone I can rely on at all times in my life. May our lovely friendship last forever!

3. You will always have a place in my heart no matter how old we get or how far apart we are. I wish you a Happy Friendship Day!

4. Happy Friendship day! You take away all my worries and always have my back. I can’t thank God enough for bringing us together. I wish to cherish the bond we share until death parts us.

5. You embody everything that a true friend should. I wish you nothing but the best for your future.

6. Happy Friendship Day to all my buddies. On this day of companionship, I send you my love and best wishes for the future.

7. Sometimes, being with your best friend is all the therapy you need.

8. Keep the ones that heard you when you never said a word.

9. A friend knows the song in my heart and sings it to me when my memory fails.

10. Because of you, I laugh a little harder, cry a little less, and smile a lot more.

11. “A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” – Walter Winchell

12. Happy Friendship Day to you all. Sending love and best wishes to you on this friendship day. Love you all.

13. Wishing you a happy friendship day, my dear friend. May God strengthen our bond and fill our lives with happy memories.

14. “Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.” – C.S. Lewis

15. “I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.” – Helen Keller

16. “The great thing about new friends is that they bring new energy to your soul.” – Shanna Rodriguez

17. “There are no strangers here; Only friends you haven’t yet met.” – William Butler Yeats

18. It’s hard to meet people in life who are willing to give everything without the hope of any return. I call myself lucky because I have someone like that in my life. It’s you!

19. You have always been there in my hard times and my heartbreaks. I thank god every day for blessing me with such a true friend like you!

