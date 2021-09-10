Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Ganesh Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated today, September 10, across the country. As evident from the name, the festival is celebrated by those who worship Lord Ganesha. The celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi go on for 11 days and eventually end with the immersion of the idol. Some states across India also declare a public holiday on the day so that everyone can enjoy the festival. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, it may not be possible for you to meet others and celebrate the event. So, it is at this time you can make the most of the festival by sending greetings virtually.

May Ganesha always stay as your mentor and protector and remove obstacles from your life. Wishing you and your family a Happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever!

May Lord Ganesh bring you good luck and prosperity! Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi!

May Lord Ganapati always be by your side in every test of your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

I pray to Lord Ganesha that may you have a prosperous and long life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Let us offer prayers to Lord Ganesh with all our hearts and the best of our intentions to seek his blessings and love for a beautiful life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi. May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always.

May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows, and tensions. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

On this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish Lord Ganapati visits your home and fills it with happiness, prosperity, and peace.

I heartily wish Lord Ganesha fills your home with prosperity and fortune. Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi!

Hoping this Ganesh Chaturthi will be the start of the year that brings happiness for you.

May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha bring you eternal bliss and peace, protect you from evil and wrongdoings, and fulfill all your wishes and desires. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Wish you a beautiful, colorful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you.

May God give you a rainbow for every storm, a smile for every tear. A promise for every care and an answer to every prayer. Wishing you a happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

