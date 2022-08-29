Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings in English, Hindi and Marathi to Share on Ganeshotsav

HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Lord Ganesha is known as the god of wisdom and prosperity. Every year Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India to mark the birth of the elephant-headed god. The festival is one of the most auspicious occasions for Hindus, and it’s celebrated with all traditional fervor. The states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka are known for the 10-day celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi with pomp and pageantry.

It is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. People bring home clay idols of Lord Ganesha and worship them. This year Vinayak Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 31. The celebration will end with Ganesh Visarjan on September 9.

This year wish your friends and family on this auspicious account with these WhatsApp messages, wishes and quotes.

HAPPY GANESH CHAURTHI 2022 WISHES IN ENGLISH

1. A new sunrise, a new start. Oh Lord Ganesha, keep loving me in your heart. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

2. Wishing a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you

3. Modak for energy and taste, Boondi Laddoo to drown your sorrows, and Peda to relish worldly offerings. Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

4. Always pray for sharp ears like Ganesha to hear everything clear. Warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi

5. When we have Bappa in our hearts, there is nothing to worry about. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

HAPPY GANESH CHAURTHI 2022 WISHES IN MARATHI

6. हार फुलांचा घेऊनी | वाहु चला हो गणपतीला ||

आद्य दैवत साऱ्या जगाचे | पुजन करुया गणरायाचे ||

श्री गणेश चतुर्थीच्या सर्वांना शुभेच्छा !

7. तुमच्या सर्व मनोकामना पूर्ण होवोत, सुख-समृद्धी, ऐश्वर्य, शांती,

आरोग्य आपणांस लाभो; हीच गणपती बाप्पांच्या चरणी प्रार्थना

श्री गणेश चतुर्थीच्या सर्वांना शुभेच्छा

HAPPY GANESH CHAURTHI 2022 WISHES IN HINDI

8. वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभ, निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा

गणेश चतुर्थी पर बप्पा की कृपा पूरे परिवार पर बनी रहे.

9. ॐ गं गणपतये नमः, नए काज की शुरूआत अच्छी हो

हर मनोकामना मन की सच्ची हो,

गणेश जी का सदा रहे मन में वास,

इस गणेश चतुर्थी आप अपनों के रहें पास

गणेश चतुर्थी 2022 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं.

HAPPY GANESH CHAURTHI 2022 QUOTES IN ENGLISH

10. “Ganpati is the Lord who protects us and loves us beyond conditions. Always be thankful to him. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!”

11. “Wishing a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone.

12. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you.”

13. “Aate bade dhoom se Ganpati ji, Jaate bade dhoom se Ganpati ji, Aakhir sabse pahle aakar, Hamare dilon me bas jate Ganpati ji. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi”

14. “If we can learn anything from Lord Ganesha, it is: Be sincere and care for no one in the line of duty.” Destroy your sorrows; Enhance your happiness; And create goodness all around you! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

HAPPY GANESH CHAURTHI 2022 WHATSAPP MESSAGES

15. May the lord Vighna Vinayaka remove all obstacles and showers you with bounties. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

16. Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Lord Ganesha bless you with all the happiness and success. Greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi

17. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Lord Ganesha. Let’s celebrate this Ganesh Chaturthi with joys and happiness.

18. As rains bless the Earth, likewise, may Lord Ganesha bless you with everlasting happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

