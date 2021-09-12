Happy Grandparents' Day 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Grandparents’ Day is observed on September 12. The day as the name suggests is meant to celebrate the beautiful bond that we share with our grandparents. On this special day, grandchildren express their love and gratitude to the elders. You can make them feel special by taking them out for a walk or preparing their favourite cuisine at home. Grandparents are our pillars of strength. And, we love to get spoiled by them.

To make Grandparents’ Day a bit more special, we have curated a list of love-filled messages that you can share with them. Take a look:

I am thankful for you today and every day. Happy Grandparents Day!

Thank you for your stories and memories, I cherish the time we spend together. Happy Grandparents Day.

Spending time with you is my favourite thing to do, thank you for your endless love! Happy Grandparents Day.

I am so thankful to have you in my life. Happy Grandparents Day

Thank you for all the life lessons you have given me. Happy Grandparents Day.

Happy Grandparents Day to my biggest supporter for life!

Thank you for the knowledge and joy you bring to my life. Happy Grandparents Day!

Thank you for being my hero, someone to lean on, and my best friend. Happy Grandparents Day.

You can also take to social media to give a shoutout to all the grandparents around the world. Here is a quick look at some of the quotes that you can share:

Today is a day to celebrate grandparents and all the incredible things they do for their families. So, to all the amazing grandparents out there, please know, we appreciate you. We love you. And we are so grateful to have you in our lives. Happy Grandparents Day!

To all the grandparents, you are loved by all your grandchildren. We are so blessed to have you in our lives. Happy Grandparents Day! We love you!

Happy Grandparents Day! Thank you for making the world a little softer, a little kinder, and a little warmer.

Happy Grandparents Day! You fill our hearts with love and our lives with happiness. I want you to know how much you mean to us, today and always!’

To all the grandparents, thank you for having ears that truly listen, arms that always hug and hold, love that is never-ending, and a heart that is made of gold! We are forever grateful. Happy Grandparents Day!

