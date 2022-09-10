Happy Grandparents' Day 2022: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Your Grandparents

HAPPY GRANDPARENTS’ DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Grandparents Day is observed every year on the first Sunday following Labour Day. This year it is being celebrated on September 11. The occasion is commemorated to strengthen the bond between grandparents and grandchildren. To a grandparent, their grandkids mean them the most.

ALSO READ: When is Grandparents’ Day 2022? History, Significance, Facts and Celebration

The eldest members of a family never fail to express their affection for the little ones however children can sometimes miss out on reciprocating the same. Therefore, take advantage of this day and share a few wishes, messages, and quotes to make your grandparents feel special.

Grandparents Day 2022: Quotes

1. “The reason grandchildren and grandparents get along so well is that they have a common enemy”- Sam Levenson

2. “Grandparents, like heroes, are as necessary to a child’s growth as vitamins” – Joyce Allston

3. “If you’re lucky enough to still have grandparents, visit them, cherish them and celebrate them while you can” – Regina Brett

4. “Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children” – Alex Haley

5. “Grandparents are there to help the child get into mischief they haven’t thought of yet” – Gene Perret

6. “When grandparents enter the door, discipline flies out the window” — Ogden Nash

Grandparents Day 2022: Wishes, messages and greetings

7. Happy Grandparents Day to the best grandparents in the world. You were, are, and always be amazing.

8. Thank you for creating memories that my heart will cherish forever. Happy Grandparents Day

9. I can’t be more grateful to god for sending me grandparents like you two. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. Happy Grandparents Day

10. Happy Grandparents Day to my sweet grandparents. Your love, kindness, and wisdom have always guided me in life.

11. You are both so loved by all your grandchildren. We are so blessed to have you in our lives. Happy Grandparents Day

12. I am the happiest when I get to spend time with you. Happy Grandparents Day

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here