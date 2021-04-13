Happy Gudi Padwa 2021: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status to Share with Your Loved Ones

The auspicious festival of Gudi Padwa is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra month. This year, it will be observed on April 13 and the people have already started preparations. The festival is also known as Samwatsara in Konkani states and Ugadi in parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The day has significant importance in the Hindu religion as it is believed that Lord Rama was crowned as the king of Ayodhya on this day after his return from Lanka post completing 14 years of exile.

Gudi Padwa also marks the beginning of the harvest season of the rabi crop. As people use to extend their warm wishes to their loved ones on this day, here are some of the heartwarming wishes, quotes and messages to share on this day

1. May this New Year herald the advent of prosperity for you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa!

2. May the flavour of raw mangoes, raw neem, and jaggery remove all bitterness and add sweet flavours to your life. Happy Gudi Padwa!

3. Fortunate is the one who has learned to Admire but not to envy. Good Wishes for a joyous Ugadi and a Happy New Year with plenty of Peace and Prosperity.

4. May you find new avenues of success and may your life be fulfilling. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa

5. May Lord Ganesha Rain peace and Prosperity on all..! Happy Gudi Padwa

6. Gudi Padwa is a symbolic festival that pronounces life as neither completely sour nor completely sweet. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa!

7. May lights triumph over darkness. May peace transcend the earth. Happy Gudi Padwa

8.May this Gudi Padwa bring truckloads of luck and love. May you be blessed in every way from the lord up above

9. Let us all close our eyes, say a warm goodbye to the past year and welcome the happy New year. Happy Gudi Padwa!

10. May This Gudi Padwa be as bright as ever. May this Gudi Padwa bring joy, health, and wealth to you. May the festival of lights brighten up you and your near and dear one’s lives. Happy Gudi Padwa!

