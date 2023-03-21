CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :HoliPriyanka Chopra Diet PlanMen skincareWomens DayParenting
Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Wishes, Images, SMS and Greetings to Share in English, Hindi and Marathi
2-MIN READ

Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Wishes, Images, SMS and Greetings to Share in English, Hindi and Marathi

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

News18.com

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 11:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share on Maharashtra New Year. (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share on Maharashtra New Year. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gudi Padwa 2023: Let's take a look at some of the heartwarming wishes, quotes and images that will bring a smile on the faces of your near and dear ones on Marathi New Year

HAPPY GUDI PADWA 2023: MAHARASHTRA NEW YEAR WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: This year, March 22 marks Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsar Padvo. It is the beginning of the Marathi new year. Maharashtrian people extend lovely wishes to their relatives, friends and acquaintances to celebrate the joyous occasion.

ALSO READ: Gudi Padwa 2023: Date, History, Significance and Celebrations of Marathi New Year

Let’s take a look at some of the heartwarming wishes, quotes and images that will bring a smile on the faces of your near and dear ones:

1. Today is a new day, adorned with new hopes, new plans, and new missions.

RELATED STORIES

We wish your entire year to be filled with new successes, new joys, and new adventures. Happy Gudi Padwa!

2. May your heart be filled with happiness, and home with harmony…Best wishes on Gudi Padwa to my loving family.

3. No celebration is complete without the love and blessings of family, and I wish we all have the best of Gudi Padwa celebrations with each other.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Maharashtra New Year. (Image: Shutterstock)

4. A new hope, a new beginning, a new dream is waiting to unfold. May this Gudi Padwa bring your way millions of joys unheard – untold.

5. नवेवर्ष, नवी सुरुवात, नव्या यशाची, नवी रूजवात, गुढीपाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

6. स्वागत करू या नववर्षाचे, उभारून उंच गुढी, भरूनी वाहो सुखांनी प्रथम, मुहूर्ताची आनंदवडी, गुढीपाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends on Marathi New Year. (Image: Shutterstock)

7. Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa amidst fanfare and religious favor. May the day bestow on you and your family members. My best wishes to you.

8. नया दिन, नई सुबह, चलो मनाएं एक साथ. है यही गुड़ी का पर्व, करें प्रार्थना सदा रहें हम साथ साथ, सभी को दिल से गुड़ी पड़वा की बधाई.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2023 Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Dear Ones on Maharashtra New Year. (Image: Shutterstock)

9. May the light that we celebrate at Gudi Padwa, show us the way, and lead us together on the path of peace and social harmony.

10. Let us seek blessings of the Almighty on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and hope for a beautiful and cheerful year ahead.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Pics, Facebook SMS and Messages to share with your loved ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

11. Soneri suryachi soneri kirne, Soneri kirnancha soneri diwas..Soneri diwasachya Soneri Shubhechha! Gudipadvyachya Hardik Shubhechha.

12. Raise the Gudi, fold your hands and pray to God for the well-being of your folks and mankind. Hope you have a Happy Gudi Padwa.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Wishes Images, Wallpaper, Quotes, Status, Photos, Pics, SMS, Messages. (Image: Shutterstock)

13. Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire but not to envy. Good Wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa. Wish you and your family all plenty of peace and abundance.

14. नववर्षाची सुरूवात होवो न्यारी.., सुख समृद्धीने सजो आपली गुढी..,हीच शुभेच्छा आहे आज माझ्या मनी

Happy Gudi Padwa 2023 Wallpaper, Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, Pics, SMS, Messages. (Image: Shutterstock)

15. दोस्तों गुड़ी पड़वा आया, अपने साथ नया साल लाया, इस नए साल में आओ मिलें सब गले, और मनाएं गुड़ी पड़वा दिल से, हैप्पी गुड़ी पड़वा.

16. गुड़ीपड़वा की हैं अनेक कथाएं, गुड़ी ही विजय पताका कहलाएं, पेड़ पौधों से सजता हैं चैत्र माह, इसलिए हिन्दू धर्म में यह नव वर्ष कहलाए, हैप्पी गुड़ी पड़वा.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Tags:
  1. art and culture
  2. Gudi Padwa
  3. Gudi Padwa Celebrations
  4. Gudi Padwa Festival
  5. happy Gudi Padwa
  6. happy gudi padwa images
  7. lifestyle
first published:March 21, 2023, 11:03 IST
last updated:March 21, 2023, 11:12 IST
Read More