Happy Gujarat Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes and WhatsApp Messages to Share with Your Loved Ones

The first of May marks the foundation of Gujarat state in India and is celebrated as Gujarat Day. It is celebrated to laud the rich history, traditions, and culture of Gujarat, which was officially formed on May 1, 1960, other than Maharashtra, after being divided from Bombay Province.

The day is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the state. This year, the day cannot be celebrated in the same manner as earlier due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. However, one can celebrate Gujarat Day 2021 by sharing these heartfelt and meaningful greetings.

We have enlisted some Happy Gujarat Day 2021 greetings, wishes, and messages that you can send to your friends and family members

Let’s celebrate Gujarat Day by uniting the people with joy, love, and happiness. Happy Gujarat Day.

The Jewel of the West, Gujarat is the pride of India. May this year bring more glory and achievement to our much-loved state.

On Gujarat Day, I hope and pray to see the state achieve grander success. Happy Gujarat Day 2021.

Best wishes to the people of Gujarat. May the state scale newer heights of growth in the years to come.

Let’s celebrate Gujarat Day together and take the culture, traditions, and customs of Gujarat ahead. Wishing you a Happy Gujarat Statehood Day

May Gujarat flourish, prosper and climb the ladder of development. Wish you a Happy Gujarat Day.

May Gujarat thrive, prosper and climb the ladder of progress. Wish you a Happy Gujarat Day.

Greetings on the foundation day of a state that gave this nation prominent figures in the field of business and politics. Happy Gujarat Day.

Let’s celebrate and take the culture, traditions, and customs of Gujarat ahead. Wishing you a Happy Gujarat Statehood Day.

On Gujarat Day, Warm Greetings and Best Wishes to the People of Gujarat. May the State Scale Newer Heights of Development in the Years to Come. Happy Gujarat Day 2021.

