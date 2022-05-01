Happy Gujarat Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Gujarati

HAPPY GUJARAT DAY 2022: GUJARAT DAY WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Today is the 62nd Foundation Day of Gujarat. On May 1, back in 1960, Gujarat was separated from Bombay and was announced as an independent state. Ever since, this day has been celebrated as Gujarat Day. Before 1960, Gujarat used to be part of Bombay. People across the country laud the rich history, traditions and culture of Gujarat which was established upon its separation.

The day is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the state. In the last two years, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and spread of other variants, the day has not been celebrated with the same zeal. However, as the country is getting back to the pre-COVID times, we will most likely see Gujarat day celebrations in the state. One way to celebrate the day is by sharing these heartfelt and meaningful greetings.

We Have Enlisted Some Happy Gujarat Day 2022 Greetings, Wishes, And Messages:

1. મને ગર્વ છે હુ ગુજરાતી છું, ગુજરાતી મારી ભાષા છે, આખુ ગુજરાત મારુ ઘર છે.

2. ગુજરાત સ્થાપના દિવસ….હર ગુજરાતીઓ ને સન્માન અને ગર્વ કરવાનો દિવસ

3. May Gujarat flourish, prosper and climb the ladder of development. Wish you a Happy Gujarat Day.

4. Salutations to Mother Gujarat on the Occasion of Gujarat Day. Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat.

5. On Gujarat Day, I Hope and Pray to See the State Attain Greater success. Happy Gujarat Day 2022.

6. Let Us Celebrate the Glory, Greatness, and Grace of Gujarat on This Special Day. Wishing Everyone a Happy Gujarat Day.

7. May Gujarat Thrives, Prospers, and Climbs the Ladder of Progress. Wish you a happy Gujarat Day.

8. On This Occasion, I Pray That We Take Our Majestic State of Gujarat to greater success.

9. The Jewel of the West, Gujarat is the pride of India. May this year bring more glory and achievement to our much-loved state.

10. On Gujarat Day, I hope and pray to see the state achieve greater success. Happy Gujarat Day 2022

11. Salutes to Mother Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarat Day. Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat.

12. Best wishes to people of Gujarat. May the state scale newer heights of growth in the years to come.

