Happy Gujarati New Year 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Bestu Varas

HAPPY GUJARATI NEW YEAR 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES FOR BESTU VARAS: Gujarati New Year, also known as ‘Bestu Varas’, ‘Varsha-Pratipada’, or simply ‘Padwa’, is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi of Kartika month i.e, a day after Diwali every year. Due to Solar Eclipse on Tuesday, October 25, this year Bestu Varas is being celebrated today on Wednesday, October 26. On this day, the Gujarati community worship Lord Krishna and the Govardhan Hills.

People also prepare a new book of accounts called the Chopda and worship Goddess Lakshmi on this day. As per the popular legend, the day is celebrated in honour of Lord Krishna who protected the entire Gokul village from Lord Indra’s anger as he flooded the village for a week.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE BEST WISHES AND GREETINGS THAT YOU CAN SHARE WITH YOUR GUJARATI COLLEAGUES AND OTHERS:

1. I wish you and your family happiness, prosperity, and health on this auspicious day! Happy Gujarati New Year!

2. May there be the rain of wealth in your house, may mother Lakshmi always abide, may all troubles be destroyed and may peace abide! Happy Gujarati New Year!

3. The happiness of the new year is everywhere. Many congratulations of the new year and may Lord Krishna bless you and your loved ones! Happy Gujarati New Year!

4. On the auspicious occasion of Bestu Varas, here’s sending my warm greetings to you and your family. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

5. May Shri Krishna shower you with his choicest blessings on the beautiful New Year Day. A very Happy Gujarati New Year to you and your loved ones.

6. Here’s hoping that New Year Day brings along with it a new ray of hope. May there be peace and goodness all around. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

7. Hope this New Year, ushers in hope, a renewed confidence and the willpower to fight all odds and emerge as a winner. Here’s extending my warm greetings to you and your loved ones. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

8. Here’s extending my warm wishes to you and your family on the first and joyous day of Varsha Pratipada. Nutan Varshabhinandan!

9. Have an auspicious beginning and a beautiful year ahead— Nutan Varshabhinandan to you and everyone else at home.

10. This New Year Day, I hope and pray that Shri Krishna restores peace and harmony in society. May no one suffer from illness, and may there be no war. On the pious occasion of Bestu Varas, here’s sending across my sincere prayers.

