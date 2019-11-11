Happy Gurpurab 2019: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Quotes to Wish Your Loved Ones Guru Nanak Jayanti

The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak is being celebrated on November 12 this year. The day, which is also called Guru Nanak Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab is considered to be one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism and is an occasion for celebration and prayer among the Sikhs.

Celebrations have already started around the world with a recent video of a group of Sikhs sitting on the floor of the Great Wall and singing hymns with a harmonium and a tabla going viral.

Shared online by Twitter user Harnidh Kaur from the handle @PedestrianPoet, the video was accompanied by a caption where he wrote, "I was in Beijing for this Gurpurab, and had the incredible luck of experiencing this! Shabad kirtan on the Great Wall of China! That's ONE way of getting over the homesickness haha."

I was in Beijing for this Gurpurab, and had the incredible luck of experiencing this! Shabad kirtan on the Great Wall of China! That's ONE way of getting over the homesickness haha. (Langar happened at the embassy later 😅.) pic.twitter.com/uepJwKcCWq — harnidh|孔知韵 (@PedestrianPoet) November 8, 2019

As the world celebrates Guru Nanak Jayanti, here's looking at a few quotes and wishes to share with your loved ones.

Messages for your loved ones:

• Enlighten your heart and mind/ With knowledge and sanctity/ Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

• May Dev ji's blessings and happiness surround you as we congregate to remember our beloved Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the beginnings of Sikhism. Happy Gurpurab 2019!

• May Guru ji inspire you to achieve all your goals and May his blessings be with you in whatever you do! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

• May the name of Wahe Guru be enshrined in your heart. May Guru Ji's divine love anbd blessings be with you always. Happy Gurpurab 2019.

• Guruji will bless us in joy and pain/ For prayers never go in vain/ Wish you a Happy Gurupurab oh dear friend/ May our togetherness never end.

Quotes by Guru Nanak

• Burn worldly love/ Rub the ashes and make ink of it/ Make the heart the pen/ The intellect the writer/ Write that which has no end or limit.

• Dwell in peace in the home of your own being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you.

• Whatever kind of seed is sown in a field, prepared in due season, a plant of that same kind, marked with the peculiar qualities of the seed, springs up in it.

• He who regards all men as equals is religious.

• There is but one God. True is His Name, creative His personality and immortal His form. He is without fear sans enmity, unborn and self-illumined. By the Guru's grace He is obtained.

