Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share Today

It is the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh today and Sikhs across the world are celebrating the birthday of their tenth guru, according to the Nanakshahi calendar. Guru Gobind Singh was the son of Guru Teg Bahadur, who was the ninth Sikh guru. Guru Gobind Singh became a guru after the beheading of his father by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The tenth guru founded the Khalsa in 1699 and introduced five articles of faith for the members of the community, namely uncut hair (Kesh), a wooden comb (Kangha), an iron or steel bracelet worn on the wrist (Kara), a sword or dagger (Kirpan) and short breeches (Kacchera).

On Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, let's take a look at some of the wishes and messages you can send to friends and family.

* May you be inspired by the greatness of Guru Gobind Ji, who spread the message of peace and harmony!

* May this holy occasion enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to you and your family!

* May the teachings of Guruji bring wisdom and compassion in all fellow beings. Let’s make our land a happy and peaceful place to live in.

* Waheguru Ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to you and your family.

* May Guru Govind Singh Ji give you the courage and strength to always stand by the side of truth. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Here are some quotes for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021:

* Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword, Lest the Sword of the High falls upon thy neck.

* I tell the truth; listen everyone. Only those who have Loved, will realize the Lord.

* Those who follow the path of truth in their thought and action, He showers mercies upon them, They are granted his compassion.

* The ignorant person is totally blind, they do not appreciate the value of the jewel.

* He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.