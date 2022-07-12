Happy Guru Purnima 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY GURU PURNIMA QUOTES, WISHES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Holding much significance among Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists in India, Guru Purnima is the day dedicated to all the gurus and teachers, who play a crucial role in steering a person towards enlightenment. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, the auspicious day is celebrated on a full moon day or Purnima, falling in Ashadha month. This year people are celebrating Guru Purnima on July 13. On this holy day, Guru is worshipped.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, here are a few quotes, wishes, and messages to send your loved ones.

Happy Guru Purnima 2022: Quotes

1. When there is gratitude, there will never be a lack of anything in life – Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

2. He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating – Swami Vivekananda

3. Guru and God both appear before me. To whom should I prostrate? I bow before the Guru who introduced God to me –Kabir

4. A Guru’s very existence in life grants you the impossible – Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

5. Let the mind be cheerful but calm. Never let it run into excesses because every excess will be followed by a reaction – Swami Vivekananda

6. Guru is the creator Brahma, grew is the preserver Vishnu, and Guru is the destroyer, Shiva. guru is directly the Supreme spirit – I offer my salutations to this guru – Adi Shankar

7. There are two kinds of teachers: the kind that fills you with so much quail shot that you can’t move, and the kind that just gives you a little prod behind and you jump to the skies ― Robert Frost

8. You are with the master to share the joy and consciousness of the master – Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

9. The enemy is a very good teacher – Dalai Lama

10. There is no deity superior to Guru, no gain better than the Guru’s grace, no state higher than a meditation on the Guru – Muktananda

11. A guru desires nothing from you except your well-being and progress on the path – Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

12. What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine you create – Gautam Buddha

Happy Guru Purnima 2022: Wishes

1. As you walk with the Guru, you walk in the light of existence, away from the darkness of ignorance. You leave behind all the problems of your life and move towards the peak experiences of life. Happy Guru Purnima!

2. The guru is everything in our eternal life, nothing is possible without him, Life needs some power to push you up and the guru is that superpower. Happy Guru Purnima!

3. It is an incomparable journey where the Guru leads you from the visible to the invisible, from the material to the divine, from the ephemeral to the eternal. Thanks for being my Guru. Happy Guru Purnima!

4. Teachers are parents in school. And I have been blessed to have the best of them. Happy Guru Purnima to all the lucky students.

5. Be devoted to your Guru on this holy day and thank him for making you a good person. Happy Guru Purnima!

6. A bow to the great teachers on this auspicious day of the birth of the great Sage Vyasa, a symbol of guru-shishya tradition who gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath, Happy Guru Purnima!

Happy Guru Purnima 2022: WhatsApp messages

1. Good teachers don’t impact for a year but a lifetime.

2. A guru guides you on the right path and helps you navigate through the maze of life.

3. Everyone is my teacher. Some I seek. Some I subconsciously attract. Often, I learn simply by observing others. Some may be completely unaware that I’m learning from them, yet I bow deeply in gratitude.

4. You are the inspiration. Made me win with a spirit. It wouldn’t have been possible without you.

5. A good teacher can make a big difference in one’s life and I can say so because I have felt that difference in my life. Warm wishes on Guru Purnima to one such amazing teacher.

