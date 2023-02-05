CHANGE LANGUAGE
Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings, Quotes and WhatsApp Status to Share

Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Here are some beautiful wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your loved ones

HAPPY GURU RAVIDAS JAYANTI 2023 IMAGES, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Guru Ravidas, was a popular saint and poet during the Bhakti movement era from the 15th to 16th century. The 646th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas will be celebrated on February 5. He is also popularly known as Raidas, Rohidas, and Ruhidas. He left an indelible mark on the Bhakti movement with his devotional songs and poetry. The famous saint is well-known for his attempts to abolish the caste system and for being a close friend and disciple of Sant Kabir.

Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with your loved ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

On this day, his devotees visit his birthplace and draw inspiration from their Guru, recalling remarkable occurrences and miracles in his life. Guru Ravidas Jayanti is observed on Magh Purnima day as per the Hindu calendar, the full moon day in the month of Magh.

On this occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, here are the collection of wishes, images, quotes, and WhatsApp status you can share with your friends and family:

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Wishes

1. Wish you and your family a very happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti. May guruji shower his blessings on your entire family.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share. (Image: Shutterstock)

2. If you are alone, you must try and acquire knowledge all by yourself. If there are two people they should exchange knowledge. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

3. There is no difference between gold and gold ornaments. God does not differentiate between its creatures. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

4. You are my god, I am your devotee, and I trust you with my heart and soul. May the lord show all of us the divine path Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

5. Let us remember all the great preaching of Guruji on this occasion of his birthday and travel in the path of wisdom. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Quotes

1. “May you find solace from your spiritual Guru, Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

2. “Surrender yourself to the lord with your heart and soul. You will enjoy peace and pleasure. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

3. “You show us the light of wisdom and drive away the darkness of foolishness. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

4. “Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

5. “Never do wrong. Never think of doing wrong. Just walk on the path shown by Guru. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 WhatsApp Status

1. Let us sing bhakti songs and dance to the sounds of devotional music together. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti to everyone!

2. Sing joyful praises to the Lord, serve the Lord’s name, and become a servant of his servants. Guru Ravidas Jayanti greetings!

3. Water and its waves are indistinguishable. Similarly, there is no distinction between You, Me, and God. Best wishes on Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

4. Your conscience should be clear and be honest to all. Happy Guru Ravidass Jayanti!

5. Let the great saint shine the light of Wisdom upon us and drive away the darkness of Foolishness. Congratulations on Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

