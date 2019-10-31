Happy Halloween 2019: 10 Spooky Quotes to Lift up Your ‘Spirits’

It’s the day of Halloween so keeping calm is not possible. The festive season is upon us with Halloween marking its beginning. Halloween is all about spooky costumes, carving jack-o’-lanterns and trick or treating around in the neighbourhood with friends.

The tradition of Halloween originated from the Celtic festival of Samhain (pronounced sow-in). The Celts lived some 2000 years ago and roughly lived in the areas which are now called Ireland and northern France. According to the Celtic calendar, they marked their new year on November 1.

November 1 is the day when the summer season ended and the dark, cold winter season came in. As mentioned by History, Celts believed that the night before their new year was the time when the demarcation between the worlds of the living and the dead became blurred. So, on the night of October 31, they celebrated Samhain, to believe that the ghosts and spirits of the dead returned to earth.

So, Halloween is all about eeriness and ghostliness. To get into the perfect Halloween mood, here are 10 quotes for you to freak out:

-- “If human beings had genuine courage, they'd wear their costumes every day of the year, not just on Halloween.” - Douglas Coupland

-- “Shadows mutter, mist replies; darkness purrs as midnight sighs.” - Rusty Fischer

--“Hell is empty and all the devils are here.” - William Shakespeare

-- “I'll stop wearing black when they make a darker color.” - Wednesday Addams, "The Addams Family"

-- “Nothing on Earth so beautiful as the final haul on Halloween night.” - Steve Almond

-- “Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn, and cauldron bubble.” - William Shakespeare

-- “There are nights when the wolves are silent and only the moon howls.” - George Carlin

-- “I love Halloween, and I love that feeling: the cold air, the spooky dangers lurking around the corner.” Evan Peters

-- "On Halloween you get to become anything that you want to be.” Ava Dellaira

-- “Halloween is not only about putting on a costume, but it's about finding the imagination and costume within ourselves." - Elvis Duran

