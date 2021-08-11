Happy Hariyali Teej 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Teej Festival

People across the country will observe the monsoon festival Hariyali Teej 2021 today. The Hariyali Teej is marked on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan. It is also called Shravani Teej as it falls in the month of ‘Shravan’ month. There are three teejs that are celebrated throughout the year – Hariyali, Kajari and Hartalika.

According to belief, on the auspicious day of Hariyali Teej, women, who are married, pray for the well being of their husbands. Unmarried women seek Lord Shiva and Parvati’s blessing on this day so that they get an eligible match. This year this auspicious occasion will start from August 10 at 6:08 pm and will go on till 4:56 pm on August 11. Since it is starting in the evening of August 10 it will be celebrate the next day.

Women observe ‘nirjala upvas’, which means not to even drink water, through the day for the blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvati. They also get ready and do ‘Solah Sringar’.

So on the day of Hariyali Teej 2021, we are here with images, wishes, quotes, messages and WhatsApp greetings that you can send to your family and friends:

Wishing your life to be full of happiness, your days full of new experiences and your surroundings full of positivity. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from evil. Happy Hariyali Teej!

May this teej bring peace, bliss and abundance in your life. Happy Hariyali Teej 2021

May Lord Shiva bless you with health and prosperity on the occasion of Kajari Teej. May you and your partner get Goddess Parvati’s blessings. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Hariyali Teej!

Wishing you and your family a happy Hariyali Teej 2020! May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower blessings on you.

Let’s join hands and celebrate this auspicious festival of Hariyali Teej festival with happiness and joy!

May the magic of this teej bring a lot of happiness in your life. Happy Teej 2021

With rains and swings, you enjoy the festival of Hariyali Teej dressed in pretty leheriyas to worship Goddess Teej and seek her blessings and love.

Hariyali Teej celebrates the power of women and blessings of Maa Teej which together make a strong combination.

Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej…. May this festival brighten each and every day of your life with the blessings of Mata Teej.

Saavan ka mausam hai aaya, saath mein teej ka tyohar hai laaya….. Khushiyon ka agman ho aur sath mein taraki aur pragati ho…. Teej ki hardik badhai!!!

